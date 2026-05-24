Rishabh Pant’s LSG Future Under Threat After IPL 2026 Disaster? Coach Hints At Big Calls

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom LSG invested heavily in Rishabh Pant at the IPL Auctions.

Two poor seasons raise questions about Pant's captaincy.

Coach Tom Moody hints at reconsidering leadership decisions.

Rishabh Pant LSG Future: Rishabh Pant and Lucknow Super Giants entered IPL with enormous expectations after the franchise invested a record-breaking Rs 27 crore in the wicketkeeper-batsman ahead of the 2025 season. Pant was not only expected to lead the side but also become the long-term face of the franchise. However, after two disappointing campaigns, particularly this one that saw LSG win just four out of 14 matches, his role as captain might be in doubt. LSG’s season unravelled despite the franchise assembling an experienced backroom staff featuring names like Kane Williamson, Tom Moody and Bharat Arun.

Instead of challenging for the Playoffs, the side ended up near the bottom of the table in what turned out to be one of the poorest campaigns in the team’s short IPL history.

Tom Moody Hints At Big Calls

Following LSG’s defeat to Punjab Kings, Moody made remarks that strongly hinted major discussions could take place regarding Rishabh Pant’s leadership role going forward.

“From a captaincy point of view, he’s found it challenging, obviously, and the results reflect that, and you do have to wonder whether that pressure is reflected with his performance with the bat,”

“Certainly when it comes to the leadership of the franchise, it’s something that we’ll be taking some very serious consideration to regarding what it looks like in the future,” he added.

While Moody did not directly criticise Pant, the comments have intensified speculation around whether LSG could rethink their plans before IPL 2027.

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Pressure Mounting On Pant After Poor Season

Pant’s struggles were not limited to captaincy alone. He endured a difficult season with the bat as well, failing to consistently deliver the kind of performances expected from the most expensive player in IPL history.

LSG had invested heavily in Pant believing he could replicate the leadership and batting impact he showed during his stint with Delhi Capitals. Instead, the season exposed several issues within the side, including inconsistency in batting, lack of bowling discipline and tactical struggles in crunch moments.

The franchise had entered IPL 2026 hoping to build a title-winning core around Rishabh Pant. However, after finishing near the foot of the standings, management now appears set to evaluate every aspect of the campaign, including leadership decisions.