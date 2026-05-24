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HomeSportsIPLRishabh Pant’s LSG Future Under Threat After IPL 2026 Disaster? Coach Hints At Big Calls

Rishabh Pant’s LSG Future Under Threat After IPL 2026 Disaster? Coach Hints At Big Calls

Rishabh Pant’s future as LSG captain might be under scrutiny after LSG's disastrous IPL 2026 campaign, with Tom Moody hinting at major decisions ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 24 May 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • LSG invested heavily in Rishabh Pant at the IPL Auctions.
  • Two poor seasons raise questions about Pant's captaincy.
  • Coach Tom Moody hints at reconsidering leadership decisions.

Rishabh Pant LSG Future: Rishabh Pant and Lucknow Super Giants entered IPL with enormous expectations after the franchise invested a record-breaking Rs 27 crore in the wicketkeeper-batsman ahead of the 2025 season. Pant was not only expected to lead the side but also become the long-term face of the franchise. However, after two disappointing campaigns, particularly this one that saw LSG win just four out of 14 matches, his role as captain might be in doubt. LSG’s season unravelled despite the franchise assembling an experienced backroom staff featuring names like Kane Williamson, Tom Moody and Bharat Arun.

Instead of challenging for the Playoffs, the side ended up near the bottom of the table in what turned out to be one of the poorest campaigns in the team’s short IPL history.

Tom Moody Hints At Big Calls

Following LSG’s defeat to Punjab Kings, Moody made remarks that strongly hinted major discussions could take place regarding Rishabh Pant’s leadership role going forward.

“From a captaincy point of view, he’s found it challenging, obviously, and the results reflect that, and you do have to wonder whether that pressure is reflected with his performance with the bat,”

“Certainly when it comes to the leadership of the franchise, it’s something that we’ll be taking some very serious consideration to regarding what it looks like in the future,” he added.

While Moody did not directly criticise Pant, the comments have intensified speculation around whether LSG could rethink their plans before IPL 2027.

Also Check: Police Intervenes After Fans Allegedly Misbehave With Cheerleaders During LSG vs PBKS

Pressure Mounting On Pant After Poor Season

Pant’s struggles were not limited to captaincy alone. He endured a difficult season with the bat as well, failing to consistently deliver the kind of performances expected from the most expensive player in IPL history.

LSG had invested heavily in Pant believing he could replicate the leadership and batting impact he showed during his stint with Delhi Capitals. Instead, the season exposed several issues within the side, including inconsistency in batting, lack of bowling discipline and tactical struggles in crunch moments.

The franchise had entered IPL 2026 hoping to build a title-winning core around Rishabh Pant. However, after finishing near the foot of the standings, management now appears set to evaluate every aspect of the campaign, including leadership decisions.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the expectation for Rishabh Pant with LSG?

LSG invested a record Rs 27 crore in Rishabh Pant, expecting him to lead the team and be its long-term face.

How did LSG perform in the recent IPL season?

LSG had a disappointing season, winning only four out of 14 matches and finishing near the bottom of the table.

What did Tom Moody suggest about Pant's future captaincy?

Tom Moody indicated that LSG will seriously consider Pant's captaincy role for the future due to challenging results.

Were Pant's struggles only with captaincy?

No, Pant also had a difficult season with the bat, failing to consistently perform as expected for the most expensive player.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 May 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant IPL LSG
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