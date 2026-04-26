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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play CSK vs GT Today? Check Latest Update

IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play CSK vs GT Today? Check Latest Update

CSK enter a crucial stage of their IPL 2026 campaign with their latest clash set against Shubman Gill's GT, but is MS Dhoni ready for a comeback?

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • MS Dhoni's IPL 2026 debut remains unconfirmed this season.
  • CSK coach Hussey noted Dhoni's steady recovery progress.
  • Fans await final confirmation before today's match against GT.

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 Update: With the IPL 2026 season now crossing its halfway mark, every franchise has completed at least half of their league fixtures. However, one of the biggest talking points remains the absence of MS Dhoni, who is yet to make an appearance for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this season. Chennai are set to play their eighth match of the campaign, this time against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. As anticipation builds, fans continue to ask the same question, will Dhoni finally take the field today?

Previous Update Raised Hopes Among Fans

The buzz around Dhoni’s return had already intensified ahead of Chennai’s previous outing, where they registered a dominant 103-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI). Prior to that match, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey had shared an encouraging update on the veteran’s recovery.

“He is progressing really well. He has been really pushing hard to get back as quick as he possibly can. I know all the fans would like to see Dhoni out there playing as well. We are hopeful, maybe in the coming few games. Even we want him as quickly as he possibly can as well. But obviously, he needs to be closer to 100 percent fit, ready to give his best."

That statement had fuelled optimism among supporters hoping for a swift comeback.

Ahead of the latest fixture though, Hussey's comments suggested continued progress, but without confirming a return date.

“He’s progressing well. He’s on the road to recovery and doing everything that’s being asked of him,”

While the update is seemingly positive, it still leaves uncertainty regarding Dhoni’s availability for the upcoming game against Gujarat.

Final Call Awaits As Match Time Nears

As things stand, there is no official confirmation on whether Dhoni will feature in today’s CSK vs GT IPL 2026 match. With the game scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST, fans won’t have to wait long for clarity.

Until then, the speculation continues, with supporters eagerly hoping to see the legendary cricketer back in action as Chennai push forward in a crucial phase of their campaign.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Has MS Dhoni played in IPL 2026 yet?

No, MS Dhoni has not yet made an appearance for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2026 season.

What is the latest update on MS Dhoni's recovery?

CSK batting coach Mike Hussey stated that Dhoni is progressing well and is on the road to recovery, pushing hard to return as soon as possible.

Will MS Dhoni play in the CSK vs GT match today?

There is no official confirmation on whether MS Dhoni will play in the upcoming match against Gujarat Titans. Fans will have to wait until the match begins for clarity.

When was the last update about MS Dhoni's fitness?

An encouraging update was shared by Mike Hussey before CSK's previous match against Mumbai Indians, with further positive comments ahead of the latest fixture.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Apr 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni GT IPL
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