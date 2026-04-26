IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni Play CSK vs GT Today? Check Latest Update

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom MS Dhoni's IPL 2026 debut remains unconfirmed this season.

CSK coach Hussey noted Dhoni's steady recovery progress.

Fans await final confirmation before today's match against GT.

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 Update: With the IPL 2026 season now crossing its halfway mark, every franchise has completed at least half of their league fixtures. However, one of the biggest talking points remains the absence of MS Dhoni, who is yet to make an appearance for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this season. Chennai are set to play their eighth match of the campaign, this time against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. As anticipation builds, fans continue to ask the same question, will Dhoni finally take the field today?

Previous Update Raised Hopes Among Fans

The buzz around Dhoni’s return had already intensified ahead of Chennai’s previous outing, where they registered a dominant 103-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI). Prior to that match, CSK batting coach Mike Hussey had shared an encouraging update on the veteran’s recovery.

“He is progressing really well. He has been really pushing hard to get back as quick as he possibly can. I know all the fans would like to see Dhoni out there playing as well. We are hopeful, maybe in the coming few games. Even we want him as quickly as he possibly can as well. But obviously, he needs to be closer to 100 percent fit, ready to give his best."

That statement had fuelled optimism among supporters hoping for a swift comeback.

Ahead of the latest fixture though, Hussey's comments suggested continued progress, but without confirming a return date.

“He’s progressing well. He’s on the road to recovery and doing everything that’s being asked of him,”

While the update is seemingly positive, it still leaves uncertainty regarding Dhoni’s availability for the upcoming game against Gujarat.

Final Call Awaits As Match Time Nears

As things stand, there is no official confirmation on whether Dhoni will feature in today’s CSK vs GT IPL 2026 match. With the game scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST, fans won’t have to wait long for clarity.

Until then, the speculation continues, with supporters eagerly hoping to see the legendary cricketer back in action as Chennai push forward in a crucial phase of their campaign.