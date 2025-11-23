IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals' New Recruit Pulls Off Filmy Proposal To Girlfriend

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals' New Recruit Pulls Off Filmy Proposal To Girlfriend

The couple shared the news of their engagement on social media on November 20, 2025, celebrating the special moment together.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 11:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

England all-rounder Sam Curran, who recently joined Rajasthan Royals from Chennai Super Kings through a trade ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, has started a new phase in his personal life.

In the IPL context, Curran was previously acquired by Chennai Super Kings for ₹2.40 crore in the last auction. Ahead of the upcoming season, CSK traded him to Rajasthan Royals, along with Ravindra Jadeja, signaling strategic moves before the 2026 auction.

See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Isabella Grace Symonds-Willmott (@isabellagrace_sw)

In the IPL context, Curran was previously acquired by Chennai Super Kings for ₹2.40 crore in the last auction. Ahead of the upcoming season, CSK traded him to Rajasthan Royals, along with Ravindra Jadeja, signaling strategic moves before the 2026 auction.

Isabella Grace Symonds, Curran’s fiancée, has visited India multiple times, including attending high-profile events like Anant Ambani’s wedding alongside Curran.

Sam Curran, aged 27, has represented England in all three formats of international cricket. His record includes 24 Tests, 38 ODIs, and 64 T20Is, with 47, 35, and 57 wickets respectively.

He has been a part of the Indian Premier League since 2019, beginning his career with Punjab Kings, playing for Chennai Super Kings in 2020, 2021, and 2025, and representing Punjab Kings again in 2019, 2023, and 2024. In IPL 2026, he will play for Rajasthan Royals, marking another chapter in his IPL journey.

Isabella, apart from being Curran’s partner, is an actress and writer with a notable social media presence, boasting over 40,000 followers on Instagram. She has frequently visited India, attending IPL matches and other social events, making her a familiar face in cricketing and social circles.

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
