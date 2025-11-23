MS Dhoni Set For Final IPL Season! Will These 3 Stars Join Him In Retirement?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketMS Dhoni Set For Final IPL Season! Will These 3 Stars Join Him In Retirement?

With MS Dhoni's ongoing knee issues and Sanju Samson now joining CSK as a potential long-term successor, this season could mark the end of Thala's iconic IPL journey.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Nov 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction set for December 16, excitement is building as several big names - including stars like Andre Russell and Glenn Maxwell - enter the auction pool. While much attention will be on the released players, a few retained cricketers may be heading into their final IPL season.

Here are some who could retire after IPL 2026.

1. MS Dhoni

Topping the list is MS Dhoni. Retirement talks surface before every IPL season, yet Dhoni consistently silences the speculation.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath has confirmed Dhoni’s participation in IPL 2026. But with his ongoing knee issues and Sanju Samson now joining CSK as a potential long-term successor, this season could mark the end of Dhoni’s iconic IPL journey.

2. Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma has been retained by Gujarat Titans for IPL 2026 despite struggling in recent years. In IPL 2025, he managed only 4 wickets in 7 games and recorded an economy rate of 11.80, along with fitness concerns. Given his form and physical challenges, 2026 might be his final IPL appearance.

3. Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane led Kolkata Knight Riders last season, but the team finished eighth. KKR has retained him again to keep their leadership options open.

Although he went unsold in the mega auction, KKR backed him and he delivered 390 runs from 12 matches at a strike rate of 148 in IPL 2025. However, with little interest from other franchises, Rahane may also be nearing the end of his IPL road.

When will IPL 2026 start?

BCCI has not officially announced the start date for IPL 2026 yet, but the tournament is expected to follow its traditional schedule.

Usually, the Indian Premier League begins in the final week of March and continues through May. Based on this pattern, IPL 2026 is likely to start around late March, though the exact fixtures will be released closer to the season.

Fans are already anticipating next year’s edition, especially with major player releases, the upcoming mini-auction, and several veterans possibly entering their final IPL season. Official confirmation from BCCI is expected in the coming months.

Published at : 23 Nov 2025 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
MS Dhoni Retirement CSK MS Dhoni Dhoni Chennai Super Kings IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
