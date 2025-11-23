Shubman Gill And Two Others Ruled Out Of India vs South Africa ODI Series

India has been dealt another major setback ahead of the ODI series against South Africa. Media reports indicate that ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer will be out for 2-3 months, and now as per PTI, captain Shubman Gill is also set to miss the ODI leg beginning November 30. All-rounder Hardik Pandya will continue to miss ODI action as he prioritizes his recovery, aiming to return fully fit for next year’s T20 World Cup.

Gill picked up a neck injury during the first Test in Kolkata. Despite traveling with the team from Kolkata to Guwahati for the second Test, medical advice from Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala has recommended additional rest.

Shubman Gill is expected to undergo a re-evaluation next week, and he could return in time for the T20 series starting December 9.

According to PTI, a BCCI official confirmed Gill’s unavailability for the three ODIs. Selectors will soon meet in Guwahati, where the names of KL Rahul, Axar Patel, and Rishabh Pant are likely to come under discussion.

A BCCI source told PTI: “All tests are being done to ascertain whether it is a muscular injury or a nerve-related niggle. As of now, Gill has been given an injection to alleviate symptoms and will need rest before rehab. There is every chance he could also be doubtful for the T20I series.”

Rishabh Pant, currently not a regular in the ODI setup, may be reconsidered as management looks to add a left-handed option to balance a batting lineup dominated by right-handers. With Gill sidelined, Yashasvi Jaiswal may open alongside Rohit Sharma, while Pant or Tilak Varma could be potential replacements at No. 4 in Iyer’s absence.

India’s pace department is expected to include Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh, while Akash Deep remains a backup choice. Jasprit Bumrah, having played two consecutive Test series, will be given a break.