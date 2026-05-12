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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 GT vs SRH: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

IPL 2026 GT vs SRH: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans host Sunrisers Hyderabad in a crucial IPL 2026 Playoffs race clash. Find out who won the toss and both teams' playing XIs ahead of the match.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 12 May 2026 07:09 PM (IST)

GT vs SRH IPL 2026: It is time for a top of the table clash in the Indian Premier League as Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans host Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two sides have displayed great form of late after rocky starts to the tournament, and are now prime contenders to make it to the Playoffs. Currently, GT and SRH are on 14 points, placed second and third. A win tonight would not only take one to the top of the standings, but also to 16 points, a tally historically considered enough for qualification.

GT vs SRH: Who Won The Toss?

The coin toss for GT vs SRH IPL 2026 match has been conducted. Pat Cummins won, and elected to bowl first.

Here's a look at all the players who will be in action:

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge

Also Read: German Influencer Makes Big Virat Kohli Claim, Says She Was Offered Money To Criticise RCB Star

GT vs SRH: IPL Head-To-Head Record

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other only seven times in IPL so far, but the rivalry has largely been dominated by GT.

As things stand, Gujarat have beaten Hyderabad five times, while SRH have managed just one victory. One fixture between the two sides, played in 2024, ended without a result.

Interestingly, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s only win over Gujarat Titans came back in 2022, highlighting GT’s strong record in recent meetings between the teams.

Despite that head-to-head dominance, tonight’s contest is expected to be far more evenly poised given the excellent form both sides have shown this season. With plenty of firepower in both batting line-ups, fans could also be in for another high-scoring thriller.

Before You Go

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About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill SRH Pat Cummins GT IPL
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