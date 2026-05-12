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HomeEducationNEET UG 2026: Key Accused Held From Dehradun, WhatsApp Group Found in Suspects' Mobiles

NEET UG 2026: Key Accused Held From Dehradun, WhatsApp Group Found in Suspects' Mobiles

Rajasthan SOG arrested a key accused in the NEET UG-2026 paper leak case from Dehradun and uncovered a 400-member WhatsApp group allegedly used to circulate leaked papers and guess PDFs.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 12 May 2026 05:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Key accused Rakesh arrested in NEET paper leak case.
  • WhatsApp group 'Private Mafia' used to share leaked papers.

A major breakthrough has been made in the NEET UG-2026 paper leak case, with Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) arresting a key absconding accused from Dehradun in Uttarakhand. The accused, identified as Rakesh, had allegedly been on the run for several weeks.

How Police Traced Rakesh?

According to police sources, Rakesh was arrested at his friend’s place, and the friend had already been arrested by Rajasthan Police on May 9. Acting on fresh inputs during the investigation, the SOG tracked down Rakesh and took him into custody from Dehradun.

The Rajasthan SOG is currently attempting to trace the entire network, and officials believe more arrests are likely in the coming days as the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, Dehradun Police declined to speak on camera but confirmed that Rajasthan Police had sought their assistance in tracing an accused in the city. Officials said the Rajasthan team took the accused away after the arrest, though no details regarding the specific charges were shared with local police.

Also Read: NEET Paper Leak: Rajasthan SOG Questions 45 People, Alleged Mastermind Held From Jaipur

Paper Leaked On ‘Private Mafia’ WA Group

The Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG), probing the NEET paper leak case, has reportedly uncovered a WhatsApp group named “Private Mafia” from the mobile phones of several suspects. The group allegedly had around 400 members and contained a password-protected PDF claimed to be a leaked NEET paper along with a “guess paper”.

Investigators found that the question bank shared in the group was typed, while an earlier PDF traced from Kerala to Sikar reportedly contained handwritten questions. The SOG now suspects the handwritten material was later typed and converted into a new PDF before circulation.

Sources said the group’s pinned message warned members not to forward the paper outside the group, while the caption claimed it was created specifically for sharing leaked exam papers. Most questions in the alleged guess paper were reportedly from Chemistry. The SOG is continuing its probe and questioning detained suspects to uncover the wider network behind the alleged racket.

Taking the matter seriously, the Rajasthan SOG launched raids across multiple states. Dehradun emerged as a key location during the probe, with several suspects previously detained from the city. Officials believe Rakesh’s arrest could help uncover crucial links in what is now suspected to be a wider organised racket.

Sources said more than 20 suspects have been detained so far and are being interrogated. Several accused, including alleged masterminds behind the operation, have already been arrested.

Investigators have also uncovered a document containing over 400 questions that was allegedly circulated among students before the exam. A significant number of those questions were found to closely resemble the actual NEET UG-2026 paper, strengthening the paper leak allegations.

NEET Exam Cancelled

Following the controversy, the NEET UG-2026 examination has been cancelled. Given the scale and seriousness of the case, the possibility of a central agency probe is also being discussed.

Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: NTA To Conduct Re-Exam, Fresh Dates Soon

As per the latest announcement, the decision has been taken after inputs were reviewed in coordination with central agencies and findings shared by law enforcement authorities. The agency stated that the examination process in its current form could not be allowed to continue.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest development in the NEET UG-2026 paper leak case?

Rajasthan Police's SOG arrested a key absconding accused, Rakesh, from Dehradun in Uttarakhand. He had been on the run for several weeks.

How was the 'Private Mafia' WhatsApp group involved in the NEET paper leak?

This group, with around 400 members, allegedly contained a password-protected PDF of the leaked NEET paper and a guess paper. Most questions in the guess paper were reportedly from Chemistry.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 05:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET NEET Paper Leak Rajasthan SOG NEET UG 2026 NEET UG 2026 Cancelled NEET Paper Leak Mastermind Held From Dehradun
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