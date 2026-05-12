Tamil Nadu Floor Test: Vijay Meets AIADMK Rebels; EPS Rival Says ‘Ready To Back TVK’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay has intensified political speculation in the state after reportedly meeting AIADMK dissidents amid growing alliance chatter ahead of a crucial floor test in the Assembly. The buzz gained further momentum after AIADMK leader K Shanmugam signalled openness to backing TVK if political circumstances required it, fuelling fresh talk of shifting equations within the opposition camp just as Vijay’s government prepares to prove its majority.

Floor Test Puts Vijay Govt Under Spotlight

The political drama comes at a sensitive moment for the ruling TVK-led coalition. The Madras High Court has barred TVK MLA R Srinivasa Sethupathi from participating in Assembly proceedings ahead of Wednesday’s confidence vote, dealing a setback to the Vijay government.

Sethupathi had won the Tiruppattur Assembly seat by just one vote against DMK candidate Periyakaruppan. The defeated candidate later challenged the result in court, alleging irregularities in the election process. Acting on the election petition, the High Court issued an interim order preventing the MLA from taking part in voting inside the Assembly.

The TVK legislator has now moved the Supreme Court against the High Court ruling. The apex court is expected to hear the matter on Wednesday, the same day the Vijay government must prove its majority on the floor of the House.

Also Read: What's Next For Vijay As Tamil Nadu Faces Make-Or-Break Floor Test?

Alliance Chatter Grows Ahead Of Floor Test

Despite the temporary setback, the TVK-led alliance is still expected to have the numbers required to survive the confidence motion if all supporting parties vote together. However, the floor test is being viewed as more than just a numerical exercise.

The proceedings are likely to serve as an early test of Vijay’s political management skills and his ability to keep coalition partners united during a high-pressure situation. Opposition parties are expected to question both the stability of the government and the circumstances surrounding its formation.

The reported outreach to AIADMK rebels has further intensified speculation over possible realignments in Tamil Nadu politics. Political observers believe the stance of smaller allies and fence-sitters could prove crucial, particularly in a state where coalition equations and regional balancing often determine the longevity of governments.

Also Read: TVK MLA Approaches Supreme Court Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Floor Test