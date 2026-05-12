How A ‘Guess Paper’ From Rajasthan’s Churu Triggered NEET-UG 2026 Cancellation: Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NEET-UG 2026 exam cancelled due to paper leak.

Leaked 'guess paper' showed significant question overlap.

Leak spread via WhatsApp and coaching networks.

India’s biggest medical entrance examination, NEET-UG 2026, has been cancelled after investigators uncovered a massive paper leak linked to a widely circulated “guess paper”. The examination, taken by nearly 22.79 lakh students on May 3 under heavy security arrangements, is now under scrutiny after probe agencies found striking similarities between the leaked material and the actual question paper. Investigators believe the document spread rapidly through coaching networks and WhatsApp groups across several states, eventually triggering one of the country’s biggest examination controversies and forcing authorities to order a re-test.

Guess Paper Under Scanner

According to Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG), the alleged guess paper was a handwritten document containing nearly 410 questions. Officials claim around 120 of those questions appeared directly in the actual NEET-UG 2026 examination.

SOG Additional Director General Vishal Bansal said the material had been circulating among students between 15 days and one month before the examination. Investigators found major overlaps, particularly in Biology and Chemistry sections.

Officials involved in the probe said the similarities were so significant that nearly 600 marks out of the total 720 could potentially have been influenced.

Leak Spread Across States

The investigation revealed that the document was allegedly prepared by an MBBS student originally from Churu in Rajasthan, who is currently studying at a medical college in Kerala.

Police claim the student sent the material to an acquaintance in Sikar on May 1. From there, it was reportedly distributed among students living in a private accommodation facility before spreading rapidly through coaching circles and WhatsApp groups.

Investigators also recovered chat records carrying the tag “forwarded many times”, indicating the document had already gone viral before the examination.

Also Read: NEET-UG 2026 Re-Exam Likely Before May 22, Says NTA DG After Cancellation

Network Expanded Before Exam

Police sources said the leak network had spread extensively nearly 42 hours before the examination. Initially, the alleged paper was reportedly sold for up to Rs 5 lakh, though the price later dropped sharply to around Rs 30,000 a day before the test.

By May 11, authorities had detained 13 suspects from Dehradun in Uttarakhand and Rajasthan’s Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts. Central agencies are now investigating the wider network behind the alleged leak.

NEET-UG is conducted for admissions into MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS and BUMS courses across India.

Also Read: NEET Paper Leak: Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar’s Big Message For Students

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