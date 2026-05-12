German Influencer Makes Big Virat Kohli Claim, Says She Was Offered Money To Criticise RCB Star

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom German influencer LizLaz claims journalists offered money for negative Kohli statements.

Kohli's Instagram 'like' on LizLaz's post caused viral social media attention.

LizLaz stated she considers Kohli her favorite cricketer.

Virat Kohli Lizlaz Row: German influencer and singer LizLaz has made a major claim involving Virat Kohli, alleging that some journalists offered her money to speak negatively about the Indian cricket superstar following a viral social media controversy. LizLaz became widely discussed name amid IPL 2026 after fans noticed that the former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain's Instagram account had apparently liked one of her posts. The incident quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with her name suddenly becoming a major talking point online.

LizLaz Makes Major Kohli Claim

Speaking in an interview with Filmymantra Media, the German model revealed that the unexpected attention also brought offers from media outlets that allegedly wanted her to make damaging statements about the RCB star.

"Some journalists even offered me money to say bad things about him (Virat Kohli) and make allegations about things he never did. But why would I do that?"

During the interview, LizLaz made it clear that she had no intention of speaking negatively about Kohli, describing him as her favourite cricketer and insisted that she would never try to damage his image for attention or financial gain.

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Viral Kohli 'Like' Incident Sparked Massive Online Attention

According toLizlaz, the entire Virat Kohli 'like' episode became far bigger than she ever expected, especially considering she had not even initially realised that Kohli’s account had allegedly interacted with her post.

“I found out because people started calling me. I didn’t even see it in my notifications,” she told Filmymantra.

LizLaz explained that once the story started spreading online, her social media accounts were flooded with messages and reactions from people across different countries. The influencer further revealed how quickly the controversy escalated, with online searches and media coverage suddenly centring around her identity.

“I opened Google and there were pages and pages about me. It felt very unreal,”

Interestingly, LizLaz also pointed out the contrast between how the situation was discussed in India compared to Germany.

“In India people were asking, ‘Who is Lizlaz?’ But in Germany, the headlines were asking, ‘Who is Virat Kohli?’ because cricket is not very popular there,”

While Indian audiences were curious about her identity because of the Kohli connection, she joked that many people in Germany were unfamiliar with the cricket icon himself due to the sport’s limited popularity there.