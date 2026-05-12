Heinrich Klaasen On Verge Of Massive IPL Milestones Ahead Of GT vs SRH Clash

Klaasen Nears IPL Record: Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-battsman Heinrich Klaasen is on the verge of achieving multiple milestones in SRH’s upcoming crucial IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium tonight. The contest carries huge significance in the race for the top spot in the IPL 2026 points table. Both Gujarat and Hyderabad currently sit on 14 points, with the winner set to move above Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and climb to the summit of the standings. While the focus will be on the Playoff race, Klaasen will also enter the match with an opportunity to script personal history in the IPL.

Klaasen Closing In On 2,000 IPL Runs

The South African batsman has enjoyed another exceptional season in the tournament and now stands just 26 runs away from completing 2,000 IPL runs.

Klaasen has featured in 60 IPL matches since making his debut in 2018 and has accumulated 1,974 runs at an impressive average of 42.91 and a remarkable strike rate of 166.44. During his IPL career so far, he has also registered two centuries and 12 half-centuries.

If he reaches the landmark against Gujarat Titans, Klaasen will become the seventh South African batter to score 2,000 or more runs in IPL history.

Several legendary South African cricketers have previously achieved the milestone, including AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock, David Miller, Jacques Kallis and JP Duminy.

Among them, de Villiers remains far ahead with 5,162 runs from 184 matches between 2008 and 2021.

Also Read: German Influencer Makes Big Virat Kohli Claim, Says She Was Offered Money To Criticise RCB Star

SRH Star Enjoying Career-Best IPL Season

Klaasen has been one of the standout performers of IPL 2026 and currently holds the Orange Cap as the tournament’s leading run-scorer.

The explosive wicketkeeper-batter has scored 494 runs in 11 innings this season and needs only six more runs to become the first player to cross the 500-run mark in IPL 2026.

It would also mark the first time Klaasen has scored 500 runs in a single IPL season, making this campaign statistically the best of his career so far in terms of total runs.

His consistent form has played a massive role in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s impressive run this season as the franchise continues to push strongly for a top-two finish heading into the final stages of the league phase.