India To Host BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meet From May 14 Amid Escalating West Asia Crisis

India is set to take centre stage in global diplomacy as it prepares to host the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on May 14 and 15, marking a key moment during its chairship of the expanded multilateral bloc.

The high-level meeting will be chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and is expected to bring together foreign ministers and senior representatives from BRICS member and partner countries. The delegates are also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the participation of top diplomats and outlined the broad agenda for the summit. He said the meeting would focus on global and regional issues of mutual interest, as well as reforms in global governance and the multilateral system.

"The meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers is scheduled for the 14th and 15th May, and we are presiding over it. As for the specific countries you mentioned, it is up to them to decide who will represent them. However, as the delegations arrive, you will be apprised of who is leading their respective teams and who is participating in the proceedings..." Jaiswal said in a presser.

India To Host For 4th Time

India earlier unveiled the official logo and website for its BRICS 2026 chairship, built around the theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The theme reflects India’s “Humanity First” and “People-Centric” approach championed by Prime Minister Modi during the 2025 BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

This will be the fourth time India hosts the BRICS Summit and the first major ministerial gathering under its current chairship. The meeting is expected to lay the groundwork for the leaders’ summit scheduled later this year.

The discussions are also expected to focus on strengthening multilateral institutions and reshaping global governance structures amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

BRICS Summit: Schedule, Venue, Where To Watch

Preparations in the national capital are already in full swing, with several foreign ministers and senior delegations beginning to arrive in New Delhi. The official sessions will be held at Bharat Mandapam.

As per the MEA schedule, the first session of the meeting will begin at 10:30 am on Thursday, followed by a joint call on Prime Minister Modi at Seva Teerth. Additional sessions are scheduled over the two days, including a dinner hosted by Jaishankar for participating delegations.

The MEA, in a press conference, said opening remarks from all sessions would be streamed on its official YouTube channel and DD News, while photographs and visual material from the summit would be released through official platforms and wire services.

The summit comes amid significant geopolitical shifts and growing engagement among Global South nations. Russia has already confirmed that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the meeting in New Delhi.

The expanded BRICS grouping now includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, along with Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Also Read: Prosthetic foot centre set up in Trinidad; Jaishankar terms it gift of mobility

With the bloc expanding rapidly, India’s chairship is expected to play a crucial role in balancing the interests of an increasingly diverse grouping while strengthening cooperation between the Global South and major world powers.