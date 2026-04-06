Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi leads the Orange Cap charts with 160 runs in 2 matches. Heinrich Klaasen and Rohit Sharma follow closely behind.
IPL 2026 Points Table Update, Orange & Purple Cap Leaders Before KKR vs PBKS Showdown
IPL 2026 points table update before KKR vs PBKS clash. Check latest standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap race leaders ahead of the Eden Gardens match.
IPL 2026 Points Table: The latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has just begun, but fans have already witnessed some really exciting clashes. The league leaders have changed hands a couple of times in the last few days, and so have the Orange and Purple cap holders. Next up is a match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens Stadium. With a little while still left in the proceedings, let's take a look at the IPL 2026 points table as well as the current Orange and Purple Cap leaders.
IPL 2026 Table Ahead Of KKR vs PBKS
Here's a look at the IPL 2026 stadings as of this writing:
RCB - Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +2.501
RR - Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +2.233
DC - Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +1.170
PBKS - Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +0.637
SRH - Matches: 3 Won: 1 Lost: 2 Points: 2 NRR: +0.275
MI - Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Points: 2 NRR: -0.206
LSG - Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Points: 2 NRR: -0.542
GT - Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Points: 0 NRR: -0.424
KKR - Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Points: 0 NRR: -1.964
CSK - Matches: 3 Won: 0 Lost: 3 Points: 0 NRR: -2.517
KKR, heading into this clash are winless, despite looking pretty decent with the bat. Bowling is the key area of concern for the side.
PBKS, on the other hand, are currently fourth with 4 points, and will go top of the table if they defeat Kolkata tonight.
IPL 2026: Orange & Purple Cap Leaders
Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi currently leads the Orange Cap charts (top run-scorers list) with 160 runs in 2 matches. Behind him are Heinrich Klaasen (145 runs in 3 matches) and Rohit Sharma (113 runs in 2 matches).
PBKS' Cooper Connolly is also on the list, at the fifth spot with 108 runs in 2 matches.
As for the Purple Cap (top wicket-takers list), it is Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Bishnoi leading with 5 wickets in 2 matches. PBKS' Vijaykumar Vyshak also has 5 wickets in 2 matches, but is on the second spot because of a more expensive economy.
That said, he will have an opportunity to go ahead if he plays against KKR.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is currently leading the IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings?
Who is currently leading the IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings?
Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Bishnoi is at the top of the Purple Cap list with 5 wickets in 2 matches. PBKS' Vijaykumar Vyshak also has 5 wickets but is second due to economy.
What is the current standing of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2026 points table?
PBKS is currently fourth in the IPL 2026 standings with 4 points. They have won 2 matches and lost 0.
What are the main concerns for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026?
KKR is currently winless in IPL 2026. While their batting looks decent, their bowling is a key area of concern.