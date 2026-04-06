IPL 2026 Points Table Update, Orange & Purple Cap Leaders Before KKR vs PBKS Showdown

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IPL 2026 Points Table: The latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has just begun, but fans have already witnessed some really exciting clashes. The league leaders have changed hands a couple of times in the last few days, and so have the Orange and Purple cap holders. Next up is a match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens Stadium. With a little while still left in the proceedings, let's take a look at the IPL 2026 points table as well as the current Orange and Purple Cap leaders.

IPL 2026 Table Ahead Of KKR vs PBKS

Here's a look at the IPL 2026 stadings as of this writing:

RCB - Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +2.501

RR - Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +2.233

DC - Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +1.170

PBKS - Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +0.637

SRH - Matches: 3 Won: 1 Lost: 2 Points: 2 NRR: +0.275

MI - Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Points: 2 NRR: -0.206

LSG - Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Points: 2 NRR: -0.542

GT - Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Points: 0 NRR: -0.424

KKR - Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Points: 0 NRR: -1.964

CSK - Matches: 3 Won: 0 Lost: 3 Points: 0 NRR: -2.517

KKR, heading into this clash are winless, despite looking pretty decent with the bat. Bowling is the key area of concern for the side.

PBKS, on the other hand, are currently fourth with 4 points, and will go top of the table if they defeat Kolkata tonight.

IPL 2026: Orange & Purple Cap Leaders

Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi currently leads the Orange Cap charts (top run-scorers list) with 160 runs in 2 matches. Behind him are Heinrich Klaasen (145 runs in 3 matches) and Rohit Sharma (113 runs in 2 matches).

PBKS' Cooper Connolly is also on the list, at the fifth spot with 108 runs in 2 matches.

As for the Purple Cap (top wicket-takers list), it is Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Bishnoi leading with 5 wickets in 2 matches. PBKS' Vijaykumar Vyshak also has 5 wickets in 2 matches, but is on the second spot because of a more expensive economy.

That said, he will have an opportunity to go ahead if he plays against KKR.