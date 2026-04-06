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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Points Table Update, Orange & Purple Cap Leaders Before KKR vs PBKS Showdown

IPL 2026 Points Table Update, Orange & Purple Cap Leaders Before KKR vs PBKS Showdown

IPL 2026 points table update before KKR vs PBKS clash. Check latest standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap race leaders ahead of the Eden Gardens match.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
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IPL 2026 Points Table: The latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has just begun, but fans have already witnessed some really exciting clashes. The league leaders have changed hands a couple of times in the last few days, and so have the Orange and Purple cap holders. Next up is a match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Eden Gardens Stadium. With a little while still left in the proceedings, let's take a look at the IPL 2026 points table as well as the current Orange and Purple Cap leaders.

IPL 2026 Table Ahead Of KKR vs PBKS

Here's a look at the IPL 2026 stadings as of this writing:

RCB - Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +2.501

RR - Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +2.233

DC - Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +1.170

PBKS - Matches: 2 Won: 2 Lost: 0 Points: 4 NRR: +0.637

SRH - Matches: 3 Won: 1 Lost: 2 Points: 2 NRR: +0.275

MI - Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Points: 2 NRR: -0.206

LSG - Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Points: 2 NRR: -0.542

GT - Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Points: 0 NRR: -0.424

KKR - Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Points: 0 NRR: -1.964

CSK - Matches: 3 Won: 0 Lost: 3 Points: 0 NRR: -2.517

KKR, heading into this clash are winless, despite looking pretty decent with the bat. Bowling is the key area of concern for the side.

PBKS, on the other hand, are currently fourth with 4 points, and will go top of the table if they defeat Kolkata tonight. 

IPL 2026: Orange & Purple Cap Leaders

Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi currently leads the Orange Cap charts (top run-scorers list) with 160 runs in 2 matches. Behind him are Heinrich Klaasen (145 runs in 3 matches) and Rohit Sharma (113 runs in 2 matches). 

PBKS' Cooper Connolly is also on the list, at the fifth spot with 108 runs in 2 matches.

As for the Purple Cap (top wicket-takers list), it is Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Bishnoi leading with 5 wickets in 2 matches. PBKS' Vijaykumar Vyshak also has 5 wickets in 2 matches, but is on the second spot because of a more expensive economy.

That said, he will have an opportunity to go ahead if he plays against KKR.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is currently leading the IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings?

Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi leads the Orange Cap charts with 160 runs in 2 matches. Heinrich Klaasen and Rohit Sharma follow closely behind.

Who is currently leading the IPL 2026 Purple Cap standings?

Rajasthan Royals' Ravi Bishnoi is at the top of the Purple Cap list with 5 wickets in 2 matches. PBKS' Vijaykumar Vyshak also has 5 wickets but is second due to economy.

What is the current standing of Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2026 points table?

PBKS is currently fourth in the IPL 2026 standings with 4 points. They have won 2 matches and lost 0.

What are the main concerns for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026?

KKR is currently winless in IPL 2026. While their batting looks decent, their bowling is a key area of concern.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 06:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Eden Gardens PBKS IPL Points Table KKR IPL
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