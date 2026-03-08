The IPL 2026 season is expected to begin with the opening match on March 28, 2026. The league stage will run from the same date until May 24, 2026.
IPL 2026 Schedule: Start Date, Final, First Match And Playoffs Details
IPL 2026 schedule: BCCI will first announce IPL 2026 schedule for opening 15 days, with the remainder to follow once polling dates are confirmed for elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu.
IPL 2026 Schedule, Start Date, Final, First Match, Playoffs: The 19th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be the biggest yet. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to release the official IPL schedule in two phases due to upcoming state assembly elections, but key dates and venues have already emerged from the Governing Council’s latest meetings.
IPL 2026 Key Dates
Event: Opening Match
Date (Expected): March 28, 2026
Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Event: League Stage
Date (Expected): March 28 - May 24, 2026
Venue: Various (10 Cities)
Event: Playoffs Begin
Date (Expected): May 26, 2026
Venue: Bengaluru & TBD
Event: Grand Final
Date (Expected): May 31, 2026
Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL 2026 Season Opener
As per tradition, defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore will host the curtain-raiser.
Matchup: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings (2025 Runners-up) is the rumored opening fixture for IPL 2026.
Venue: After safety upgrades following last year’s celebrations, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has been cleared to host the opener and IPL 2026 final.
IPL 2026 Expanded Tournament Format
Total Matches: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is expanding to an 84-match marathon (up from 74).
Teams: 10 franchises will compete in a double round-robin and playoff format.
Two-Phase Schedule: Due to elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu, BCCI will first announce IPL 2026 schedule for the opening 15 days, with the remainder to follow once polling dates are confirmed.
Playoff & Final Venues
While the full Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 playoff itinerary is pending, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has confirmed that Bengaluru will host Qualifier 1 and IPL 2026 Final. Other playoff games (Eliminator and Qualifier 2) are likely to be assigned to venues like Ahmedabad or Raipur.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which venue will host the IPL 2026 opening match and final?
The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host both the opening match and the grand final of IPL 2026. This venue has undergone safety upgrades.
How many matches will be played in IPL 2026?
IPL 2026 will feature an expanded tournament format with a total of 84 matches. Ten franchises will compete in this extended season.
Why will the IPL 2026 schedule be released in two phases?
The BCCI will release the IPL 2026 schedule in two phases due to upcoming state assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu. The initial part will cover the opening 15 days.