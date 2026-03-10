Gautam Gambhir's Plan For ODI World Cup 2027: Blueprint Ready After IPL 2026

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketGautam Gambhir's Plan For ODI World Cup 2027: Blueprint Ready After IPL 2026

Indian coach Gautam Gambhir is prioritizing the 2027 ODI World Cup. He aims to finalize a roadmap post-IPL 2026, focusing on identifying players suited for South African conditions.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir has already turned his sights toward the ODI World Cup 2027, after the historic T20 World Cup 2026 Win. As the celebrations lasted, Gambhir confirmed that the conclusion of IPL 2026 will finalize the roadmap for the 50-over World Cup in South Africa. India currently holds a "Triple Crown" in white-ball cricket, but the 50-over World Cup remains the final frontier for this generation, with the nation’s last triumph in the format dating back to the iconic 2011 campaign.

The Post-IPL Transition to ODI Cricket

The compressed nature of the modern cricket calendar means that ODI cricket often takes a backseat to T20s and Test matches. Recognizing this gap, Gambhir emphasized the need for early and aggressive planning. As reported by India Today, the head coach believes the period immediately following the upcoming IPL season is the optimal time to lock in the core squad.

"The planning for the 2027 World Cup will start after the IPL. There are 25 to 30 ODIs between IPL 2026 and the World Cup. This format is not played a lot these days. The earlier we start planning, the better it will be for us," Gambhir stated in an interview with India Today.

Identifying Specialist Talent

The 2027 edition will be hosted in South Africa, a territory known for its extra bounce, pace, and challenging conditions for visiting batters. According to the Indian head coach, the selection process will move away from "all-format" defaults and toward identifying players specifically suited for the bouncy tracks of the Rainbow Nation.

Gambhir noted that the selection committee and coaching staff will work in tandem to evaluate players during the 2026 domestic and international seasons. According to further details shared with India Today, the goal is to have a "blueprint" ready by the time the IPL 2026 final is played, ensuring that the team has nearly 18 months of focused preparation with a settled core.

Ending the 16-Year ODI Drought

While India has dominated the T20 circuit, winning consecutive world titles in 2024 and 2026, the 16-year wait for an ODI World Cup trophy remains a point of contention for fans. By setting a deadline for the "Blueprint 2027," Gambhir is looking to replicate the clinical preparation that led to India's recent successes in Barbados and Ahmedabad.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the planning for the 2027 ODI World Cup begin?

Planning for the 2027 ODI World Cup will commence immediately after the conclusion of IPL 2026. This early start aims to provide ample preparation time for the team.

What is the main focus for India's white-ball cricket currently?

India has achieved a 'Triple Crown' in white-ball cricket, with their recent T20 World Cup wins. However, the 2027 ODI World Cup remains a key target, with the last win in this format being in 2011.

How will the selection process for the 2027 ODI World Cup differ?

The selection will focus on players suited for South Africa's bouncy tracks, moving away from 'all-format' selections. Players will be evaluated for their specific abilities on challenging pitches.

What is the timeline for finalizing the ODI World Cup 2027 squad?

A blueprint for the 2027 World Cup is expected to be ready by the time the IPL 2026 final is played. This will allow for nearly 18 months of focused preparation with a settled core squad.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 10:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir IPL 2026 ODI World Cup 2027 T20 World Cup 2026
