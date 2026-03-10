IPL Cricketer Amit Mishra Accused Of Mental And Physical Torture By Model Wife

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A 35-year-old model, Garima Tiwari, has escalated her legal battle against her husband, Amit Mishra, an individual identified in court filings as an IPL cricketer and current officer with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to a fresh complaint filed Monday before an Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division) in Kanpur, Tiwari has leveled serious accusations of dowry harassment, physical assault, and abetment to suicide against Mishra and five of his family members.

While the name "Amit Mishra" is synonymous with the veteran Indian leg-spinner, it is crucial to note that the high-profile cricketer has previously denied any involvement in this case. In April 2025, the veteran spinner took to social media to clarify that he is unmarried and that his image was being incorrectly used in reports concerning this specific legal dispute

Allegations of Dowry and Systematic Harassment

According to the complaint details reported by PTI, Garima Tiwari and the accused became acquainted through Instagram in 2019. Following a three-year relationship, they were married on April 26, 2021, at the Kanpur Club. However, Tiwari alleges that the "honeymoon phase" was short-lived, as her in-laws reportedly began demanding a Honda City car and ₹10 lakh in cash almost immediately after the nuptials.

The model further alleged a pattern of severe abuse, claiming that Mishra frequently assaulted her while intoxicated and would sometimes deprive her of food for days. She also stated that the financial exploitation extended to her professional life, alleging that Mishra would seize the earnings from her modeling assignments.

Mental Health Struggle and Police Inaction

The alleged harassment reportedly took a toll on Tiwari’s mental health, leading to clinical depression and the eventual end of her modeling career. The complaint highlights a harrowing incident where she allegedly attempted suicide by consuming phenyl, resulting in emergency hospitalization.

Tiwari’s legal counsel, Karim Ahmad Siddiqui, stated that they were forced to move the court because local police, including the office of the Commissioner of Police, failed to register an FIR. Tiwari alleged that this inaction was a direct result of "Mishra's influence," as reported by PTI.

A Growing Legal Paper Trail

This latest filing marks the third legal case Tiwari has initiated against Mishra within a year. Her previous legal actions include a domestic violence case filed in Kanpur on April 21, 2025, and A maintenance petition seeking a monthly allowance of ₹50,000 and a one-time compensation of ₹1 crore.

The court is expected to hold a preliminary hearing on the new charges, which include abetment to suicide and assault, in the coming days.