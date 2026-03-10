Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL Cricketer Amit Mishra Accused Of Mental And Physical Torture By Model Wife

IPL Cricketer Amit Mishra Accused Of Mental And Physical Torture By Model Wife

A Kanpur court has received a fresh complaint from model Garima Tiwari against her husband, Amit Mishra (an RBI officer and IPL player), alleging dowry demands and physical abuse.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 09:51 AM (IST)
A 35-year-old model, Garima Tiwari, has escalated her legal battle against her husband, Amit Mishra, an individual identified in court filings as an IPL cricketer and current officer with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to a fresh complaint filed Monday before an Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division) in Kanpur, Tiwari has leveled serious accusations of dowry harassment, physical assault, and abetment to suicide against Mishra and five of his family members.

While the name "Amit Mishra" is synonymous with the veteran Indian leg-spinner, it is crucial to note that the high-profile cricketer has previously denied any involvement in this case. In April 2025, the veteran spinner took to social media to clarify that he is unmarried and that his image was being incorrectly used in reports concerning this specific legal dispute

Allegations of Dowry and Systematic Harassment

According to the complaint details reported by PTI, Garima Tiwari and the accused became acquainted through Instagram in 2019. Following a three-year relationship, they were married on April 26, 2021, at the Kanpur Club. However, Tiwari alleges that the "honeymoon phase" was short-lived, as her in-laws reportedly began demanding a Honda City car and ₹10 lakh in cash almost immediately after the nuptials.

The model further alleged a pattern of severe abuse, claiming that Mishra frequently assaulted her while intoxicated and would sometimes deprive her of food for days. She also stated that the financial exploitation extended to her professional life, alleging that Mishra would seize the earnings from her modeling assignments.

Mental Health Struggle and Police Inaction

The alleged harassment reportedly took a toll on Tiwari’s mental health, leading to clinical depression and the eventual end of her modeling career. The complaint highlights a harrowing incident where she allegedly attempted suicide by consuming phenyl, resulting in emergency hospitalization.

Tiwari’s legal counsel, Karim Ahmad Siddiqui, stated that they were forced to move the court because local police, including the office of the Commissioner of Police, failed to register an FIR. Tiwari alleged that this inaction was a direct result of "Mishra's influence," as reported by PTI.

A Growing Legal Paper Trail

This latest filing marks the third legal case Tiwari has initiated against Mishra within a year. Her previous legal actions include a domestic violence case filed in Kanpur on April 21, 2025, and A maintenance petition seeking a monthly allowance of ₹50,000 and a one-time compensation of ₹1 crore.

The court is expected to hold a preliminary hearing on the new charges, which include abetment to suicide and assault, in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Garima Tiwari suing?

Garima Tiwari is suing her husband, Amit Mishra, who is identified as an IPL cricketer and an RBI officer. She is also suing five of his family members.

What are the main accusations against Amit Mishra and his family?

Tiwari has accused them of dowry harassment, physical assault, and abetment to suicide. She also alleges financial exploitation and denial of food.

Has the cricketer Amit Mishra commented on this case?

The veteran Indian leg-spinner Amit Mishra has previously denied any involvement, stating on social media that he is unmarried and his image is being misused.

What legal actions has Garima Tiwari previously taken?

This is her third legal case. She previously filed a domestic violence case and a maintenance petition seeking financial support.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 09:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amit Mishra Kanpur Court IPL 2026 Kanpur Dowry Harassment Case
Embed widget