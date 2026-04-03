CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026: Toss Result & Final Playing XI

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CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is geared-up to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in their first home game of the season. Having lost their IPL 2026 opener against RR, the five-time champions will be looking to finally get their campaign underway. Punjab, on the other hand, would be hoping to continue their momentum after getting a comprehensive win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) a few days back.

CSK vs PBKS Toss Result

Shreyas Iyer, captain of PBKS, won the toss and then elected to bowl first.

"We will bowl first. It's their first match on home ground, the pressure will be on them regarding how things go. I just want to remain positive, composed, and cool while talking, avoiding negativity. It gives us immense confidence considering the line-up we have; they have a good team playing consistently, and we just want to play to the best of our ability." Iyer said after winning the toss.

It is worth noting that most teams that have bowled first have ended up on the winning side so far in IPL 2026. This seems to be setting up an interesting trend for this iteration of the tournament, however, Chennai would be hoping to turn things around.

CSK vs PBKS: Playing XIs

Here's a look at the players who will be in action today:

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

The match is scheduled to commence shortly, from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

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