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HomeSportsIPLCSK vs PBKS IPL 2026: Toss Result & Final Playing XI

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026: Toss Result & Final Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK take on Shreyas Iyer's PBKS at home in IPL 2026. Check out the toss result and playing XIs ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 07:20 PM (IST)
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CSK vs PBKS IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is geared-up to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in their first home game of the season. Having lost their IPL 2026 opener against RR, the five-time champions will be looking to finally get their campaign underway. Punjab, on the other hand, would be hoping to continue their momentum after getting a comprehensive win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) a few days back.

CSK vs PBKS Toss Result

Shreyas Iyer, captain of PBKS, won the toss and then elected to bowl first. 

"We will bowl first. It's their first match on home ground, the pressure will be on them regarding how things go. I just want to remain positive, composed, and cool while talking, avoiding negativity. It gives us immense confidence considering the line-up we have; they have a good team playing consistently, and we just want to play to the best of our ability." Iyer said after winning the toss.

It is worth noting that most teams that have bowled first have ended up on the winning side so far in IPL 2026. This seems to be setting up an interesting trend for this iteration of the tournament, however, Chennai would be hoping to turn things around.

CSK vs PBKS: Playing XIs

Here's a look at the players who will be in action today:

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson (WK), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings:  Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

The match is scheduled to commence shortly, from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

Also Check: How Much Does Virat Kohli Earn Per IPL Match: All You Need To Know

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Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the toss in the CSK vs PBKS match?

Shreyas Iyer, captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS), won the toss.

What did PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer decide to do after winning the toss?

Shreyas Iyer elected to bowl first, believing the pressure would be on CSK as it's their first home game.

What is the recent form of PBKS entering this match?

PBKS is carrying momentum after securing a comprehensive win against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous game.

What is the recent form of CSK entering this match?

CSK lost their IPL 2026 opener against RR and will be looking to start their campaign positively in their first home game.

What time does the CSK vs PBKS match start?

The match is scheduled to commence from 7:30 PM IST onwards.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 06:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK PBKS IPL IPL 2026
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