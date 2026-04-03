UP Expressway Toll Hike From April 1: Check New Rates Across Key Routes

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Commuters travelling across Uttar Pradesh’s key expressways will see a marginal increase in toll charges from April 1, 2026, following a revision announced by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). The updated rates apply to major corridors including the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

The changes reflect modest hikes across several vehicle categories, while some segments, particularly for lower vehicle classes, remain unchanged on select routes, reported The Indian Express.

Where Toll Rates Have Increased

According to UPEIDA, toll charges have been revised upwards across most vehicle categories, though the extent of the increase varies by expressway and vehicle type.

For two-wheelers, three-wheelers and tractors, the Agra-Lucknow Expressway toll has increased from Rs 330 to Rs 335. The Gorakhpur Link Expressway has also seen a slight rise from Rs 140 to Rs 145. However, toll charges on the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand expressways remain unchanged at Rs 350 and Rs 315, respectively.

For cars, jeeps and light motor vehicles, commuters using the Agra-Lucknow Expressway will now pay Rs 675, up from Rs 665. The Gorakhpur Link Expressway toll has increased from Rs 285 to Rs 295. Meanwhile, toll rates on the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand expressways remain unchanged at Rs 700 and Rs 635, respectively.

Impact On Commercial Vehicles

The revision also affects commercial vehicles, though increases are largely incremental.

For light commercial vehicles and minibuses, toll on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway has been raised from Rs 1,045 to Rs 1,065. Rates for the Purvanchal (Rs 1,105), Bundelkhand (Rs 1,000) and Gorakhpur Link Expressway (Rs 440) remain unchanged.

In the buses and trucks category, toll on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway has increased from Rs 2,100 to Rs 2,150. The Purvanchal Expressway has seen a slight increase from Rs 2,225 to Rs 2,240, while the Bundelkhand toll has gone up from Rs 2,010 to Rs 2,025. On the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, rates have increased from Rs 840 to Rs 845.

Higher Axle Vehicles See Noticeable Changes

The most visible increases have been recorded in higher axle categories, particularly for heavy construction machinery and multi-axle vehicles.

For vehicles with three to six axles, toll on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway has been revised from Rs 3,225 to Rs 3,290. The Purvanchal Expressway has seen a marginal increase from Rs 3,420 to Rs 3,430, while the Bundelkhand toll has risen from Rs 3,085 to Rs 3,100. On the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, rates have increased from Rs 1,335 to Rs 1,345.

For oversized vehicles with seven or more axles, the Agra-Lucknow Expressway toll has been increased from Rs 4,145 to Rs 4,230. The Purvanchal Expressway toll now stands at Rs 4,400, up from Rs 4,385, while the Bundelkhand toll has been revised from Rs 3,965 to Rs 3,980. On the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, rates have increased from Rs 1,745 to Rs 1,755.

Limited Impact On Lower Vehicle Segments

Officials indicated that the overall increase remains moderate, with limited changes for lower vehicle categories on certain expressways. In particular, the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand expressways have largely retained existing rates for smaller vehicles, with revisions more evident in higher axle segments.

This suggests that while passenger vehicle users may see only marginal changes, freight operators and logistics companies could experience slightly higher operating costs, especially for heavy-duty vehicles.

What This Means For Commuters

The revised toll structure will apply to single journeys covering the entire stretch from the first toll plaza to the last toll plaza across all four expressways.

For daily commuters, the increase is relatively small and unlikely to significantly alter travel costs in the short term. However, for frequent travellers and commercial operators, even incremental hikes can add up over time, particularly across long-distance routes.

Toll revisions on expressways are typically carried out periodically to account for factors such as maintenance costs, inflation and operational expenses. The latest changes reflect this broader pattern, with UPEIDA maintaining a calibrated approach by limiting steep increases.