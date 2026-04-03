How Much Does Virat Kohli Earn Per IPL Match: All You Need To Know

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Virat Kohli IPL Match Fees: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has grown into one of the most followed sporting competitions worldwide, attracting millions of viewers each season. Among the players who have played a major role in elevating the league’s stature, Virat Kohli stands out as a key figure. Representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since IPL's inception, Kohli has been synonymous with consistency and longevity in the tournament. With more than 8,000 runs to his name, he remains one of the most influential performers in IPL history, both in terms of numbers and brand value.

Kohli’s IPL Salary & Per-Match Earnings

Player earnings in the IPL are determined either through the auction or via retention contracts. Ahead of IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained Kohli for Rs 21 crore, ensuring he remains among the highest-paid players in the league.

If the team plays the full league stage of 14 matches, Kohli’s earnings from this contract effectively translate to over Rs 1 crore per game. This figure is calculated by dividing his total retention amount across the number of matches he is expected to play.

In addition to the retention fee, every cricketer who features in an IPL match is entitled to a fixed match fee. Kohli, like other players, earns Rs 7.5 lakh per appearance. Over a full league campaign of 14 matches, this adds up to Rs 1.05 crore in match fees alone.

Record-Breaking IPL Career

Kohli’s financial value mirrors his on-field achievements. He is the highest run-scorer in IPL history, having amassed 8,730 runs across 268 matches. His consistency is further highlighted by his tally of eight centuries and 64 half-centuries in the tournament.

He also holds the distinction of being the first batter to cross the 8,000-run milestone in the IPL, a testament to his dominance over the years.

Beyond the statistics and earnings, Kohli’s presence continues to be central to the IPL’s global appeal. His performances, leadership, and fan following have made him one of the most recognisable faces in the competition.

As IPL 2026 unfolds, Virat Kohli remains not just a top performer but also one of the league’s most valuable assets, both on and off the field.