J&K Ranji Star Auqib Nabi Reveals How Irfan Pathan Helped Him Reach The Big Stage

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Mumbai: Auqib Nabi, the Jammu and Kashmir speedster, recounted his humble beginnings, drawing inspiration from Parvez Rasool and Dale Steyn, and credited former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan for his debut for the state. Delhi Capitals pacer Auqib Nabi opened up on his childhood and what drove him to become a fast bowler.

"I started playing cricket with tennis balls when I was in 5th or 6th grade. There was no specific place in Baramulla for practice. So, we used to play on the road or on a small school ground. I used to watch Dale Steyn a lot when I was young. The way he swung the ball at such high pace inspired me to become a fast bowler and hopefully, play for India one day. I used to get scolded a lot by my father for constantly playing cricket because I didn't have his support. He wanted me to become a doctor," Nabi told 'JioStar'.

On the inspiration he got from Parvez Rasool and Irfan Pathan, Nabi said, "Parvez Rasool made his debut for India by performing well for RCB in the IPL. I was very motivated to play for India after seeing him do that. Parvez bhai is one of us, hailing from a local village in Jammu and Kashmir. I made my mark for the first time during my Under-19 days when I was chosen for trials of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team. I didn't have spiked shoes at that time, so I borrowed shoes from a senior.

"He had his trials in the first half, and I had mine in the second half. I made my junior debut for Jammu and Kashmir by wearing spikes that I had borrowed from a friend. When Irfan bhai joined as the mentor of Jammu and Kashmir, I was in the Under-23 team, and my performances there got his attention. He helped me make my debut for the Jammu and Kashmir senior team. He used to guide me a lot by giving me tips, and was very helpful. He is a legend of Team India, and I had a great experience with Irfan bhai," he said.

Nabi was picked by the Delhi Capitals for Rs 8.2 crore in the mini auction held in Dubai last year. On the emotional moment of getting picked in the IPL auction after his Duleep Trophy heroics, Nabi said, "This year, I made a rare record in the Duleep Trophy while representing the North Zone team. I picked up four wickets in four consecutive balls. After that, my name was all over the media. Once that happened, I got confidence that I might get picked in the IPL auction.

"On auction day, I was at home with my family, watching the auction. When my name came up, for a few seconds, no one picked up the paddle. So I thought it's okay, I will work hard and make sure I don't go unsold. But after a few seconds, the teams picked up the paddle. Everyone at home got emotional. It was years of hard work coming to fruition. The price tag pressure isn't there. I just wanted to play in the IPL and now want to make a name for myself and play for India," he added.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan recalled the first time he saw Nabi and what impressed him, "I saw Auqib Nabi for the first time in 2018. When I was the mentor of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team, we wanted to have a strong group of eight to ten fast bowlers. We wanted to make a big group, and Auqib was one of the key fast bowlers. When I saw him for the first time, the most important thing was that he used to bowl long spells, especially in Under-23 and junior cricket. He was very impressive. Secondly, his ability to move the ball late was very impressive."

Speaking on why Nabi's bowling is effective despite not bowling at a speed of 140 kmph, he said, "The bowling action remaining within the body plane or structure is something I stress on a lot. Auqib Nabi has that bowling action as well. His hand does not go out of his shoulder. When that happens, your line automatically improves. Nabi’s line is amazing. Secondly, his seam position.

"The zero-seam position, especially with the new ball, generates a lot of movement. Since his wrist position is amazing, he bowls with a straight seam. Many international bowlers have a straight seam, including the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. Auqib Nabi may not have a speed of 140 kmph, but the way he bowls, it quickens off the surface after pitching. Bowling close to the stumps, he can swing it away consistently and also surprise batters with the one that comes in, and that is a major strength of Auqib Nabi," he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)