Federal Bureau of Investigation chief Kash Patel could be the next senior official after US President Donald Trump fired Pam Bondi in a wake of wider shake up, former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin claimed.

Speaking on Alex Jones’ show, Seraphin cited unnamed sources, saying there’s a “decent possibility” Patel could be fired and a broader reshuffle might follow—potentially presented as the president’s decision.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: FBI Dir. Kash Patel To Be Fired By Trump TODAY, According To Multiple High-Level Intel Sources!



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While speaking with Jones, Serapin said, "Yeah, I'd call it medium confidence based on the general accuracy of these types of sources but had more than two now tell me that there's a decent possibility Kash Patel is fired today and there's a total reshuffle. The question is why and my guess is that Trump wants to make it look like it's his idea and not while he's under one specific scandal pressure from one of these people."

Trump Fired Pam Bondi

Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi on Thursday, reportedly due to frustration with her handling of files on the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and what sources describe as her slow action in pursuing critics and adversaries Trump wanted prosecuted.

In the post, Trump praised Bondi as a "Great American Patriot and a loyal friend" who had overseen a "massive crackdown in Crime." Trump said she will soon move to a job in the private sector, but he gave no details.

"Pam Bondi is a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend, who faithfully served as my Attorney General over the past year. Pam did a tremendous job overseeing a massive crackdown in Crime across our Country, with Murders plummeting to their lowest level since 1900. We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future, and our Deputy Attorney General, and a very talented and respected Legal Mind, Todd Blanche, will step in to serve as Acting Attorney General. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said.

In her own social media post, Bondi said: "Leading President Trump’s historic and highly successful efforts to make America safer and more secure has been the honor of a lifetime."

Who Are Other High-Ranking Officials That Have Been Fired?

Before Pam Bondi, Trump administration had removed Kristi Noem as head of the Department of Homeland Security last month and Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino in January.

Noem was fired following a week of contentious congressional hearings that intensified his frustration with her amid ongoing controversy.

Noem had faced bipartisan criticism over a standoff on department funding and backlash over the Administration’s immigration crackdown after the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal officers in Minneapolis in January.

Meanwhile, Bovino, a prominent figure in Trump’s immigration enforcement operations, was reportedly removed from his role in late January amid backlash over the Minneapolis shootings.

Bovino, who had previously overseen federal immigration operations in multiple cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Charlotte, and New Orleans, departed Minneapolis along with federal agents after Trump sent border czar Tom Homan to manage ICE operations. Bovino announced his retirement from the agency last month after more than 30 years of service.

Another in the list is Randy George, who was asked to step down from the Army's top uniformed officer by Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

A Pentagon official confirmed that George has been asked to take early retirement from the post of Army chief of staff, which he has held since August 2023.

The ouster of George is just the latest of more than a dozen firings of top generals and admirals by Hegseth since he first took office last year.