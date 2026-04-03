Today's IPL 2026 match features Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Punjab Kings (PBKS). This is the seventh match of the season.
IPL 2026: CSK Losing To PBKS Confirmed? Jaw-Dropping IPL Stat Emerges
Have a look at the statistics that point toward a likely Punjab win today, making it a challenging fixture for Chennai Super Kings.
CSK vs PBKS in IPL 2026: Today marks the seventh match of IPL 2026, as Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings. Punjab enters this clash on the back of a solid performance, having secured a 3-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in their opening match. Meanwhile, CSK is still hunting for its first win of the season, following an 8-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in their previous outing.
This encounter represents the 33rd IPL meeting between Chennai and Punjab, and early statistics suggest that the odds are heavily stacked against the Super Kings.
CSK's Struggles Against Punjab Kings
Chennai has struggled against Punjab in recent IPL seasons, winning just once in their last eight meetings. The last time CSK managed to defeat Punjab was in May 2024. In the previous IPL season, Punjab clinched wins in both of their encounters against Chennai.
Since the franchise rebranded from ‘Kings XI Punjab’ to ‘Punjab Kings’ in 2021, the team has dominated the head-to-head record.
In nine matches since the rebranding, Punjab has emerged victorious seven times, underscoring their recent superiority over CSK. These figures strongly suggest that Chennai’s chances of a win today are slim.
Overall IPL Head-to-Head Record
Historically, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have faced each other 32 times in the IPL, with each side winning 16 matches. However, recent trends clearly favor Punjab, especially given their performance in Chennai.
At the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, the venue for today’s match, Punjab has won three consecutive games against CSK. Out of the nine encounters at this ground, Punjab has claimed five wins while Chennai has won four. All these statistics point toward a likely Punjab win today, making it a challenging fixture for the Super Kings.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is playing in today's IPL 2026 match?
What was the result of Punjab Kings' previous match?
Punjab Kings won their opening match of IPL 2026 against Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets. They are entering this game with a victory.
How has Chennai Super Kings performed recently against Punjab Kings?
Chennai Super Kings have struggled against Punjab Kings in recent IPL seasons, winning only once in their last eight meetings. Their last victory was in May 2024.
What is the head-to-head record between CSK and PBKS since Punjab's rebranding?
Since rebranding to Punjab Kings in 2021, they have dominated CSK, winning seven out of nine matches. This indicates a recent superiority.
What is the historical overall head-to-head record between CSK and PBKS in the IPL?
Historically, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have played 32 matches, with each team winning 16. However, recent form favors Punjab.