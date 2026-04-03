IPL 2026: CSK Losing To PBKS Confirmed? Jaw-Dropping IPL Stat Emerges

CSK vs PBKS in IPL 2026: Today marks the seventh match of IPL 2026, as Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings. Punjab enters this clash on the back of a solid performance, having secured a 3-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in their opening match. Meanwhile, CSK is still hunting for its first win of the season, following an 8-wicket defeat at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in their previous outing.

This encounter represents the 33rd IPL meeting between Chennai and Punjab, and early statistics suggest that the odds are heavily stacked against the Super Kings.

CSK's Struggles Against Punjab Kings

Chennai has struggled against Punjab in recent IPL seasons, winning just once in their last eight meetings. The last time CSK managed to defeat Punjab was in May 2024. In the previous IPL season, Punjab clinched wins in both of their encounters against Chennai.

Since the franchise rebranded from ‘Kings XI Punjab’ to ‘Punjab Kings’ in 2021, the team has dominated the head-to-head record.

In nine matches since the rebranding, Punjab has emerged victorious seven times, underscoring their recent superiority over CSK. These figures strongly suggest that Chennai’s chances of a win today are slim.

Overall IPL Head-to-Head Record

Historically, Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings have faced each other 32 times in the IPL, with each side winning 16 matches. However, recent trends clearly favor Punjab, especially given their performance in Chennai.

At the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, the venue for today’s match, Punjab has won three consecutive games against CSK. Out of the nine encounters at this ground, Punjab has claimed five wins while Chennai has won four. All these statistics point toward a likely Punjab win today, making it a challenging fixture for the Super Kings.

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