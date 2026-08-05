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English NewsNewsIndia9 Linked To ISI-Backed Terror Module Arrested, Had Planned Attack In Jantar Mantar

9 Linked To ISI-Backed Terror Module Arrested, Had Planned Attack In Jantar Mantar

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said two ISI-backed terror modules had been dismantled and their network neutralised.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 10:54 AM (IST)

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted two alleged ISI-backed terror modules and arrested nine people, including four juveniles and five adults. According to the police, most members of one module involved in a petrol bomb conspiracy were minors. Police said eight members of the group had also visited the protest site at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where they allegedly received local logistical support, including materials used to make petrol bombs.

Pakistan-Based ISI Handler Suspected

Police believe the support was arranged by handlers linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said two ISI-backed terror modules had been dismantled and their network neutralised.

"A total of nine accused have been arrested, including four juveniles and five adults. One module was installing cameras overlooking railway tracks, and the live feed was to be transmitted across the border. We received timely intelligence and arrested the accused along with the cameras. The cameras and other expenses were allegedly financed through hawala channels," Bhullar said.

Allegedly Trained to Make and Use Petrol Bombs

According to the police, members of the second module were allegedly trained by ISI handlers to manufacture and hurl petrol bombs. During the training, they were also allegedly instructed to conduct reconnaissance of police establishments and other security installations for potential attacks.

Police further claimed that eight members of the module had attended the protest at Jantar Mantar, where they allegedly received local logistical support. They were reportedly provided petrol bombs and other materials but were unable to execute their alleged plans.

Calling the operation a major breakthrough, police said the arrests had helped foil the alleged conspiracy before it could be carried out.

Before You Go

BJP Attack: Rahul Gandhi Targeted Over Parliament Disruptions, Party Calls Him "Irresponsible"

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 10:54 AM (IST)
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Amritsar Jantar Mantar Terrorists Arrest ISI Module
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