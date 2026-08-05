Bihar Student Protest: Police Use Water Cannons, Detain Rajesh Ram And NSUI Leaders

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram was among those detained.

Student protests intensified in Bihar’s capital on Tuesday as student organisations and NSUI activists took to the streets over a five‑point charter of demands.

Protests were reported from Dak Bungalow Chowk to the Income Tax Roundabout, with one group marching towards the Chief Minister’s residence under the banner of the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Morcha, while NSUI organised a separate demonstration at the Income Tax Roundabout.

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Police stopped the protesters near Dak Bungalow Crossing by putting up barricades. When some demonstrators attempted to move forward, police used water cannons to disperse them. Several students and student leaders were reportedly detained during the confrontation.

The protesters alleged they were demonstrating peacefully but were forcibly prevented from proceeding. Some student leaders accused the police of manhandling protesters and dragging them away by their arms and legs. Videos circulating on social media purportedly show police personnel removing both male and female protesters from the protest site.

During the commotion, some students questioned the manner in which they were being removed, asking whether they were being treated like “terrorists” because of the way they were allegedly dragged across the road.

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram joined the NSUI demonstration at the Income Tax Roundabout, where hundreds of students had gathered. Police detained Rajesh Ram, the NSUI state president and several other leaders amid the protest.

Rajesh Ram alleged that police personnel manhandled him during detention. He said the students were protesting over issues including the education system, vacant teaching and non‑teaching posts, and action against those allegedly responsible for irregularities.

He also claimed that pressure from the student movement had contributed to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and asserted that the ongoing agitation could not be suppressed through police action.

The protesters also raised slogans over the alleged firing incident with an AK‑47 rifle in Siwan and demanded accountability for police personnel accused of using excessive force during student demonstrations. They called on the government to engage in dialogue with the protesters and address their demands through democratic means.

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Meanwhile, police officials repeatedly appealed to the demonstrators to remain behind the barricades and conduct their protest peacefully. Announcements were made over loudspeakers warning protesters not to breach the barricades. Despite the warnings, some protesters climbed over the barricades, following which police personnel moved in to remove them.

In view of escalating tension, a large police contingent was deployed around Income Tax Golambar and adjoining areas. Senior police officers, including the Senior SSP, SPs, DSPs and several Station House Officers, were present to supervise security arrangements.

Police said the measures, including the use of water cannons and detention of protesters, were taken to maintain law and order and prevent the protesters from advancing towards restricted areas.

The protesters, however, described the police response as repressive and alleged that their right to peaceful demonstration was being curtailed.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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