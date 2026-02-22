Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLWhy BCCI Isn't Announcing IPL 2026 Schedule Despite Venue Issues Being Resolved

Why BCCI Isn't Announcing IPL 2026 Schedule Despite Venue Issues Being Resolved

IPL 2026 schedule: BCCI is expected to adopt a strategy similar to past election years, likely releasing the match dates for first 2-3 weeks of IPL 2026, shortly.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 12:58 PM (IST)

IPL 2026 schedule annoucement: Rajasthan Royals (RR) venue dispute in Jaipur was recently resolved through a compromise (4 matches in Jaipur, 3 in Guwahati), but BCCI is still holding back the full Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 schedule due to several other critical logistical hurdles.

Why Delay? Key Reasons Beyond Jaipur

State Assembly Elections

The biggest roadblock is the upcoming Assembly Elections in three major cricketing states: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam. Polling and counting dates require the full deployment of state police forces. Organizing high-security IPL matches in Chennai (CSK), Kolkata (KKR), and Guwahati (RR) during this time is practically impossible.

BCCI is awaiting the official announcement of poll dates from Election Commission to ensure match dates do not clash with voting days.

Stadium "Handover" from T20 World Cup

As we are currently in the midst of ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup (hosted in India and Sri Lanka), five of the primary IPL venues - Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, and Ahmedabad - are occupied. BCCI needs time after the World Cup final (March 8) to "hand over" and prepare these grounds for IPL 2026, which is expected to start on March 26.

Bengaluru's Safety Compliance

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) recently received a conditional "green light" to play at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, after the tragic stampede during their 2025 title celebrations, BCCI is meticulously reviewing the stadium's new crowd-management protocols and seating capacity plans before finalizing their home fixtures.

"Two-Phase" Release Plan

To avoid a complete blackout for fans, BCCI is likely to follow the strategy used in previous election years:

They may release an initial schedule for the first 2-3 weeks of the tournament soon.

The remaining fixtures will be announced only after the election dates are set in stone.

Also on ABP Live | Pakistan's Road To T20 World Cup Semifinal: How Pak Can Qualify After Rain-Forced No Result vs New Zealand

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the full IPL 2026 schedule delayed?

The schedule is delayed due to state assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam, and stadium availability after the T20 World Cup. Bengaluru's stadium safety compliance is also under review.

How will the upcoming state assembly elections impact the IPL schedule?

Polling and counting dates require full deployment of state police forces, making it practically impossible to host high-security IPL matches in affected states during that time.

What is the 'two-phase' release plan for the IPL schedule?

BCCI may release an initial schedule for the first 2-3 weeks of the tournament soon, with the remaining fixtures announced after election dates are finalized.

Why is Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium facing scrutiny for IPL 2026?

Following a stampede during their 2025 title celebrations, BCCI is meticulously reviewing the stadium's new crowd-management protocols and seating capacity plans before finalizing home fixtures.

Published at : 22 Feb 2026 12:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Schedule BCCI INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL 2026 Schedule IPL 2026 Full Schedule Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
Why BCCI Isn't Announcing IPL 2026 Schedule Despite Venue Issues Being Resolved
Why BCCI Isn't Announcing IPL 2026 Schedule Despite Venue Issues Being Resolved
IPL
Mumbai Indians Unveil 'MIX' Two-Day Fan Festival | Check Tickets, Dates, Timings, Full Artist Lineup & Venue Details
Mumbai Indians Unveil 'MIX' Two-Day Fan Festival | Check Tickets, Dates, Timings, Full Artist Lineup & Venue Details
IPL
Why Is There Delay In IPL 2026 Full Schedule Announcement?
Why Is There Delay In IPL 2026 Full Schedule Announcement?
IPL
IPL Records: Top 5 Wicketkeepers With Most Dismissals, ft. MS Dhoni
IPL Records: Top 5 Wicketkeepers With Most Dismissals, ft. MS Dhoni
Advertisement

Videos

DEVELOPMENT WATCH: PM Modi to Inaugurate ₹12,930 Cr Projects in Meerut, Flag Off Namo Bharat & Metro
POLITICAL WAVE: BSP National Executive Meet Today in Lucknow to Strategize for UP, Bengal, Kerala Elections
POLITICAL ALERT: Senior Assam Leader Bhupen Kumar Bora to Join BJP, Predicts 50% Congress Exodus by March 8
NEWS FLASH: Afghanistan Accuses Pakistan of Civilian Bombing After Cross-Border Airstrikes Claim
GLOBAL PUSH: CM Yogi Adityanath Begins Singapore and Japan Visit to Boost Investment Ties
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget