Finn Allen IPL Team: Which Franchise Does the New Zealand Star Represent?

Finn Allen IPL Team: New Zealand have stormed into the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final with a dominating 9-wicket win over South Africa, and this is much courtesy of their star opening batsman, Finn Allen. He registered the fastest century in tournament history, reaching the mark and finishing the chase at the same time in style, and needless to say, fan interest has piqued in this batsman. In fact, many are also wondering about just which Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise he represents.

It is worth noting that Allen was found a brand new home for the upcoming tournament during the recently held IPL 2026 Mini Auctions.

Which IPL Team Bought Finn Allen?

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought Finn Allen during the IPL 2026 Mini Auctions for Rs 2 crore.

The New Zealand star has never played in this T20 franchise league before, but will have all eyes on him as looks to make his debut at the very ground he has just crushed South Africa hopes of a T20 World Cup final in.

Finn Allen scored a 33-ball century against South Africa in the semi-final at the Eden Gardens, home stadium of KKR. Therefore, fans of the franchise would be hoping for more of the same once the league competition rolls around.

Finn Allen T20I Stats

Finn Allen has represented New Zealand in 60 T20I innings thus far, scoring 1,654 runs, which now include three tons and seven fifties.

His highest score is 137 in the shortest international format, and he has struck 145 fours and 115 sixes.

While he hasn't played the IPL yet, as mentioned, the Kiwi opener has overall played 177 T20 innings, scoring 5,150 runs, where his highest is 150, with 456 fours and 334 sixes as of this writing.

This builds promise for an exciting IPL career for Finn Allen, which starts with KKR likely in a couple of weeks from now.