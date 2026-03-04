IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Fined For Speeding In Ranchi - Check Amount

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was reportedly issued a digital traffic challan on March 1, 2026, after his luxury vehicle was caught overspeeding in his hometown, Ranchi. The incident occurred just as "Thala" was transitioning from his pre-season training in Chennai back to his residence.

"Need for Speed" in Ranchi

The violation was recorded by the city’s Automatic Traffic Monitoring System (ATMS), which operates 24/7 across major intersections.

The Violation: Dhoni's Mercedes-Benz was detected traveling at 91 km/h on the Kanke Ring Road (near Birsa Agricultural University). The permitted speed limit for that specific stretch is 60 km/h.

An e-challan of ₹1,000 was automatically generated under Section 183 of the Motor Vehicles Act (driving at excessive speed).

Recent Headlines Surrounding Dhoni

While the traffic fine is a minor administrative lapse, it adds to a busy week of headlines for the cricket legend:

Housing Board Notice: Earlier this week, the Jharkhand State Housing Board served Dhoni a notice regarding his former residence on Harmu Road. Authorities are investigating claims that the residential plot was being used for commercial purposes (reportedly a diagnostic center).

“A residential plot was allotted by the Jharkhand State Housing Board to cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, but it was found to be used for commercial purposes. We have issued a notice to him for violation of rules and norms,” Housing Board chairman Sanjay Lal Paswan told PTI.

IPL 2026 Preparations: Despite the off-field noise, Dhoni remains focused on the upcoming IPL season. He was recently seen at the CSK training camp in Chennai, sporting the team’s newly unveiled 2026 jersey.

The "Uncapped" Veteran: At 44, Dhoni has been retained by CSK for ₹4 crore under the revived uncapped player rule, as the five-time champions look to rebound from a bottom-of-the-table finish in 2025.

Many cricket fans have speculated that IPL 2026 could mark MS Dhoni’s final season in the lucrative league. Reports suggest that his availability for all matches is uncertain, especially with Sanju Samson, who also keeps wickets, now part of the Chennai Super Kings squad.

