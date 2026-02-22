Pakistan's Road To T20 World Cup Semifinal: How Pak Can Qualify After No Result vs New Zealand

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketPakistan's Road To T20 World Cup Semifinal: How Pak Can Qualify After Rain-Forced No Result vs New Zealand

Pakistan's Road To T20 World Cup Semifinal: How Pak Can Qualify After Rain-Forced No Result vs New Zealand

Pakistan qualification scenarios for T20 World Cup Semifinal: Pakistan’s route to ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals has turned into a tense numbers game.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 11:30 AM (IST)

How Pakistan can qualify for T20 World Cup Semifinal: The Super 8 stage of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 began with an anti-climactic "No Result" as persistent rain at R. Premadasa Stadium forced the abandonment of Pakistan vs New Zealand clash yesterday. With both teams sharing one point each, Pakistan's path to T20 World Cup 2026 semifinals has become a high-stakes mathematical race.

Pakistan is placed in Group 2 alongside New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka. Because there are no reserve days for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 fixtures, the single point from the washout is final.

T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table - Group 2

Pakistan: Played: 1, Won: 0, Lost: 0, No Result: 1, Points: 1, NRR: 0.000

New Zealand: Played: 1, Won: 0, Lost: 0, No Result: 1, Points: 1, NRR: 0.000

England: Played: 0, Won: 0, Lost: 0, No Result: 0, Points: 0, NRR: -

Sri Lanka: Played: 0, Won: 0, Lost: 0, No Result: 0, Points: 0, NRR: -

Qualification Scenarios for Pakistan

To secure a spot in the top two and advance to the semifinals, Pakistan's equation is now very clear:

The "Safe" Route (Two Wins): If Pakistan wins their remaining two matches against England (Feb 24) and Sri Lanka (Feb 28), they will finish with 5 points. This total is almost certain to guarantee them a semifinal berth, regardless of other results.

The "Danger" Route (One Win, One Loss): If Pakistan wins only one of their next two games, they will finish on 3 points. In this scenario, their qualification will depend entirely on other results and Net Run Rate (NRR). They would need either England or Sri Lanka to lose multiple games to stay in contention.

The "Elimination" Route (No More Wins): Failing to win a single match after washout against NZ would leave Pakistan on 1 or 2 points, resulting in an early exit from T20 World Cup 2026 tournament.

Pakistan's upcoming matches in Super 8

Pakistan's destiny now shifts to Pallekele, where they will play their remaining matches:

Feb 24: Pakistan vs. England (7:00 PM IST)

Feb 28: Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka (7:00 PM IST)

Pakistan's washout against New Zealand prevents them from taking an early lead, it also ensures they haven't lost ground to a direct rival like New Zealand. The pressure is now squarely on the upcoming clash against defending champions, England.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Published at : 22 Feb 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Cricket Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup Semifinal India VS Pakistan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Pakistan's Road To T20 World Cup Semifinal: How Pak Can Qualify After Rain-Forced No Result vs New Zealand
Pakistan's Road To T20 World Cup Semifinal: How Pak Can Qualify After No Result vs New Zealand
Cricket
Who Is Shikhar Dhawan's New Wife? Full Profile Including Career, Net Worth
Who Is Shikhar Dhawan's New Wife? Full Profile Including Career, Net Worth
Cricket
India Playing XI vs South Africa: Not Abhishek Sharma - Surprise Exclusion On Cards
India Playing XI vs South Africa: Not Abhishek Sharma - Surprise Exclusion On Cards
Cricket
T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Schedule For February 22 & Live Streaming Details
T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Schedule For February 22 & Live Streaming Details
Advertisement

Videos

NEWS ALERT: Pakistan Admits Airstrikes on 7 Militant Camps Inside Afghanistan Territory
NEWS UPDATE: PM Modi to Launch ₹12,930 Crore Projects in Meerut, Flag Off Namo Bharat Corridor
NEWS BREAK: POCSO Court Orders FIR Against Shankaracharya; Swami Avimukteshwaranand Calls Allegations False
BJP vs Congress: BJP Workers to Demonstrate Outside Congress HQ in Delhi at 10 AM
Security Alert: Suspicious Object Found on Safapora–Ganderbal Road, Area Sealed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget