Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom World Chess Championship's first two games ended in draws.

Gukesh, playing white, could not convert opening advantage.

Sindarov's cautious approach prevented either player gaining lead.

Championship remains balanced; Game 3 seeks decisive result.

The opening two games of the World Chess Championship have failed to produce a winner, with India's D Gukesh and Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov sharing the points once again. Their second encounter in Geneva ended in a draw after just 20 moves on Wednesday, as both players adopted a cautious approach rather than risk an early setback.

Gukesh, playing with the white pieces, opted for the London System but could not translate his first-move advantage into a meaningful position. Sindarov, meanwhile, handled the opening comfortably, with neither side finding a way to create a decisive threat.

The result leaves the championship finely balanced after two games. Both players will return on Thursday for Game 3, with the search for the first decisive result continuing.

Gukesh Unable To Convert White-Piece Advantage

The Indian grandmaster began the contest with the London System, looking to establish his position from the opening. Sindarov responded by developing his pieces steadily and brought his queen out on the seventh move.

The Uzbek challenger completed kingside castling by the 10th move, allowing him to connect his rooks. The early exchanges did not produce any significant advantage for either player, and the position gradually moved towards a draw.

Gukesh appeared to be spending more time calculating his options. His clock dropped to approximately 55 minutes, while Sindarov retained around one hour and 26 minutes.

The Indian had already faced considerable time pressure while defending in the opening game. In Game 2, too, he used a significant portion of his clock without managing to establish the advantage he would have wanted with the white pieces.

World Championship Remains Level After Two Games

Sindarov's cautious approach ensured that Gukesh could not build enough pressure to force a decisive result. With neither player willing to take unnecessary risks, the contest concluded after 20 moves.

The second consecutive draw means the two grandmasters have shared the points in both opening encounters. Neither has managed to take an early lead in the championship, leaving the match evenly poised heading into the next game.

Gukesh will get another opportunity to push for a breakthrough on Thursday, while Sindarov will look to maintain his composure and continue challenging the defending champion.

With the first two games ending without a winner, Game 3 could offer both players another chance to shift the momentum of the World Chess Championship.