She was dismissed without facing a single delivery. This happened because she failed to make it to the crease within the permitted time under the competition's timed-out regulation.
Weirdest Wicket In Cricket Ever? Batter Bowled Without Facing A Ball: WATCH
Deandra Dottin was timed out in the WBBL after failing to reach the crease within 75 seconds, allowing Sarah Glenn to hit her unattended stumps.
- Deandra Dottin dismissed uniquely in WBBL match.
- Failed to reach crease within 75-second timed-out rule.
- Opponent bowler hit unguarded stumps, dismissing Dottin.
WBBL Unique Wicket: Deandra Dottin endured an unusual dismissal in the Women's Big Bash League on Wednesday, losing her wicket without facing a delivery after failing to make it to the crease within the permitted time. The Melbourne Renegades all-rounder was involved in a bizarre moment during her side's chase against Brisbane Heat. With the Renegades needing 138 for victory, Dottin arrived at the crease, but was a bit late, which resulted in a very unique incident.
WBBL's Timed-Out Rule Makes Headlines
Extraordinary. Deandra Dottin was late to the middle. Now she's out after Sarah Glenn hit the stumps with a ball she couldn't face! #WBBL12 https://t.co/lsG3SZAw8b— Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 25, 2026
Dottin's dismissal came under the competition's timed-out regulation, which requires an incoming batter to be ready within 75 seconds of a wicket falling.
If the batter fails to meet the deadline, they must stand aside for the first delivery of their innings, allowing the bowler an opportunity to hit the stumps.
The unusual provision creates a time pressure for incoming players, who must be prepared to take guard before the countdown expires.
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Dottin was reportedly still sorting out her equipment when the countdown ran out.
Brisbane Heat spinner Sarah Glenn took advantage of the situation, sending the ball towards the unguarded stumps.
The delivery struck the wicket while Dottin remained short of reaching the crease, leaving her with no chance to begin her innings.
The fielding side celebrated the breakthrough, while Dottin could only look on before making her way back to the dressing room.
Sarah Glenn Makes The Most Of Rare Opportunity
Glenn's delivery produced an extraordinary wicket for Brisbane Heat, with the Renegades losing a key player in an unusual fashion during their pursuit of the target.
For Dottin, it was a frustrating end to what could have been an important contribution in the chase.
Instead of getting an opportunity to bat, the West Indies all-rounder walked back after the ball hit her unattended stumps.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was unusual about Deandra Dottin's dismissal in the WBBL?
How does the WBBL's timed-out rule work?
An incoming batter must be ready at the crease within 75 seconds of a wicket falling. If they fail, the bowler is allowed to bowl at the unguarded stumps before the batter takes guard.
Why was Deandra Dottin timed out?
Dottin was reportedly still sorting out her equipment when the 75-second countdown expired. This allowed Brisbane Heat's Sarah Glenn to bowl at her unguarded stumps, leading to her dismissal.