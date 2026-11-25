Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deandra Dottin dismissed uniquely in WBBL match.

Failed to reach crease within 75-second timed-out rule.

Opponent bowler hit unguarded stumps, dismissing Dottin.

WBBL Unique Wicket: Deandra Dottin endured an unusual dismissal in the Women's Big Bash League on Wednesday, losing her wicket without facing a delivery after failing to make it to the crease within the permitted time. The Melbourne Renegades all-rounder was involved in a bizarre moment during her side's chase against Brisbane Heat. With the Renegades needing 138 for victory, Dottin arrived at the crease, but was a bit late, which resulted in a very unique incident.

WBBL's Timed-Out Rule Makes Headlines

Extraordinary. Deandra Dottin was late to the middle. Now she's out after Sarah Glenn hit the stumps with a ball she couldn't face! #WBBL12 https://t.co/lsG3SZAw8b November 25, 2026

Dottin's dismissal came under the competition's timed-out regulation, which requires an incoming batter to be ready within 75 seconds of a wicket falling.

If the batter fails to meet the deadline, they must stand aside for the first delivery of their innings, allowing the bowler an opportunity to hit the stumps.

The unusual provision creates a time pressure for incoming players, who must be prepared to take guard before the countdown expires.

Read More: Sanjay Manjrekar Questions Bat-Ball Balance After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Record-Breaking 204

Dottin was reportedly still sorting out her equipment when the countdown ran out.

Brisbane Heat spinner Sarah Glenn took advantage of the situation, sending the ball towards the unguarded stumps.

The delivery struck the wicket while Dottin remained short of reaching the crease, leaving her with no chance to begin her innings.

The fielding side celebrated the breakthrough, while Dottin could only look on before making her way back to the dressing room.

Sarah Glenn Makes The Most Of Rare Opportunity

Glenn's delivery produced an extraordinary wicket for Brisbane Heat, with the Renegades losing a key player in an unusual fashion during their pursuit of the target.

For Dottin, it was a frustrating end to what could have been an important contribution in the chase.

Instead of getting an opportunity to bat, the West Indies all-rounder walked back after the ball hit her unattended stumps.