Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 204 runs off just 53 balls.

Sanjay Manjrekar praised talent, but warned about batting dominance.

Performance reignites discussion about cricket becoming too batting-friendly.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's astonishing 204-run assault has received praise but also reignited a debate about the balance between bat and ball in limited-overs cricket. While the 15-year-old has earned widespread admiration for his extraordinary hitting, former India star and veteran commentator Sanjay Manjrekar believes the performance also highlights a larger concern about the direction of the game. Sooryavanshi delivered his breathtaking innings for India A against the UAE in Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026.

He needed only 53 balls to reach 204, striking seven fours and 28 sixes in a display of extraordinary power.

Manjrekar's Praise Comes With A Warning

There is something special about Vaibhav no doubt about that. But what he did is another reminder of the ridiculous stage white ball cricket has reached. It’s a fallacy to think that this is what fans want. It’s a game of bat & ball. Not just bat. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 25, 2026

India A made light work of the 250-run target, completing the chase in just 14.2 overs. Sooryavanshi's knock rewrote record books and triggered reactions from across the cricketing world.

Sanjay Manjrekar was among those impressed by the youngster's ability. However, his reaction went beyond celebrating the remarkable innings.

Taking to X, Manjrekar stated:

"There is something special about Vaibhav no doubt about that. But what he did is another reminder of the ridiculous stage white ball cricket has reached. It's a fallacy to think that this is what fans want. It's a game of bat & ball. Not just bat."

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His comments captured the two sides of the conversation surrounding Sooryavanshi's innings, the brilliance of an exceptional young talent and the broader question of whether bowlers have enough opportunities to compete.

Have White-Ball Cricket Become Too Batting-Friendly?

The debate over batting dominance is hardly new, particularly in T20 cricket.

The IPL has regularly brought the issue into focus, with totals beyond 200 becoming increasingly common compared with earlier seasons, when such scores were far less frequent.

Sooryavanshi's 204 can be used to add fresh fuel to that discussion.

His achievement is extraordinary, but Manjrekar's remarks suggest that the excitement around huge scores should also prompt questions about the contest between bat and ball.