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English NewsSportsFormer Wimbledon Finalist Admits Testing Positive For Cocaine

Former Wimbledon Finalist Admits Testing Positive For Cocaine

The provisional ban bars Kyrgios from competing in or attending any sanctioned ATP or ITF events pending the conclusion of an independent tribunal hearing.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 19 Aug 2026 03:10 PM (IST)

Former Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended from professional tennis after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Australian failed an in-competition doping control test conducted during an ATP 250 event in Mallorca, Spain, on June 22, 2026. Subsequent testing by a WADA-accredited laboratory confirmed the presence of benzoylecgonine, a primary metabolite of cocaine.

Kyrgios Accepts Responsibility: "A Huge Mistake"

Addressing his fans via a social media post, Kyrgios acknowledged the violation directly:

"I wanted you to hear this from me first.

I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for cocaine. I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it.

I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me. I know the example this sets and I’m deeply disappointed in myself.

I’m not going to make excuses, but I do want to give some context about where I’ve been. The last couple of years of injuries have taken a huge toll on me, both physically and mentally. My body hasn’t been able to do what my mind expects it to do, and coming to terms with being near the end of my career has been harder than I ever imagined.

I’ve always said I didn’t choose tennis - tennis chose me. But letting go of something that has been my whole life is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to face. At times I’ve felt helpless and alone.

None of that excuses what I did.

However, the good news is that this has given me a wake up call. For the next 28 days, I’ll be stepping away from social media and public life while I focus on getting myself right.

I’d ask that people respect my privacy during that time, and most importantly the privacy of my family.

I’m sorry. I’ll do the work and come back better.

Nick"

The provisional ban bars Kyrgios from competing in or attending any sanctioned ATP or ITF events pending the conclusion of an independent tribunal hearing.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 19 Aug 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2026
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