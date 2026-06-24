Former Pakistan Fast Bowler Shoaib Akhtar's Elder Brother Passes Away

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar's elder brother Shahid Akhtar has passed away. The ex-cricketer confirmed the news through a social media post. Sharing the update, Shoaib wrote that Shahid Akhtar had "returned to Allah" and added that details regarding the funeral prayers would be announced later. Screenshots of his message have since gone viral on social media. Shoaib's social media accounts, including his YouTube channel, remain inaccessible in India.

Shahid Akhtar played a significant role in Shoaib's early cricketing journey. The two brothers shared a close bond, and Shahid is said to have supported Shoaib throughout his rise to the Pakistan national team and his emergence as one of the world's fastest bowlers. Even during the many controversies that marked Shoaib's career, his elder brother stood firmly by his side.

This is the second major personal loss for Shoaib in recent years. His mother passed away in 2021, and with the death of his brother, the former cricketer has lost another key figure in his life.

Fans and well-wishers have been expressing their condolences and support for Shoaib and his family during this difficult time.