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HomeSportsFormer Pakistan Fast Bowler Shoaib Akhtar's Elder Brother Passes Away

Former Pakistan Fast Bowler Shoaib Akhtar's Elder Brother Passes Away

Fans and well-wishers have been expressing their condolences and support for Shoaib and his family during this difficult time.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 08:14 AM (IST)

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar's elder brother Shahid Akhtar has passed away. The ex-cricketer confirmed the news through a social media post. Sharing the update, Shoaib wrote that Shahid Akhtar had "returned to Allah" and added that details regarding the funeral prayers would be announced later. Screenshots of his message have since gone viral on social media. Shoaib's social media accounts, including his YouTube channel, remain inaccessible in India.

Shahid Akhtar played a significant role in Shoaib's early cricketing journey. The two brothers shared a close bond, and Shahid is said to have supported Shoaib throughout his rise to the Pakistan national team and his emergence as one of the world's fastest bowlers. Even during the many controversies that marked Shoaib's career, his elder brother stood firmly by his side.

This is the second major personal loss for Shoaib in recent years. His mother passed away in 2021, and with the death of his brother, the former cricketer has lost another key figure in his life.

Fans and well-wishers have been expressing their condolences and support for Shoaib and his family during this difficult time.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 08:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shoaib Akhtar Pakistan Cricket Shoaib Akhtar Brother
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