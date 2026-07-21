Ronaldo Likes Another 'Anti-Messi' Post? Timeline Of His Viral Messi-Related Interactions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ronaldo allegedly liked a post questioning Messi, Argentina's World Cup.

This incident reignites prior social media interactions critical of Messi.

Ronaldo has not commented on the latest alleged social media activity.

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again found himself at the centre of social media chatter after fans claimed he liked an Instagram post questioning Lionel Messi and Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The incident has reignited discussions about the long-running rivalry between the two football icons. According to online users, Ronaldo's verified Instagram account appeared to like a video posted by an account named 'espejopublico'. The clip featured panellists alleging multiple refereeing and VAR decisions favoured Messi and Argentina during the tournament.

Not The First Time Ronaldo's Social Media Has Sparked Debate

🚨📲 Cristiano Ronaldo likes an Instagram post from a journalist accusing Argentina and Messi of corruption 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IbWXuJGwcH July 20, 2026

This is not the first occasion where Ronaldo has reportedly interacted with content critical of Messi.

Following the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony, he drew attention after liking and responding with laughing emojis to a video questioning Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or triumph.

Read More: Ronaldo Ignites FIFA Bias Controversy After Interacting With Anti-Argentina Post

A similar episode had unfolded two years earlier. In 2021, Ronaldo commented "factos" on an Instagram post that praised his individual achievements during the calendar year while arguing that he had been overlooked for the Ballon d'Or, which was eventually awarded to Messi.

Those interactions have frequently resurfaced whenever the rivalry between the two football icons dominates headlines, with fans closely monitoring Ronaldo's activity across social media platforms.

No Comments From Ronaldo

The latest controversy arrives just days after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Messi's Argentina fell short of defending their title following a final defeat to Spain.

Portugal, meanwhile, exited the competition in the Round of 16 after losing to the eventual champions.

Although screenshots of the alleged Instagram like have circulated widely online, neither Ronaldo nor his representatives have commented publicly on the matter.

It also remains unclear whether the interaction was intentional, accidental, or whether the screenshots accurately reflect activity on his account.