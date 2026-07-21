Cristiano Ronaldo Ignites FIFA Bias Controversy After Interacting With Anti-Argentina Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cristiano Ronaldo allegedly liked a post accusing FIFA of aiding Argentina.

ABP Live verification found no visible like from Ronaldo's account.

Claims of FIFA favoring Argentina arose from disputed refereeing decisions.

FIFA leadership consistently denied any allegations of officiating bias.

Cristiano Ronaldo found himself at the centre of another social media storm after claims emerged that he had liked an Instagram post accusing FIFA of helping Argentina reach the 2026 World Cup final. The allegation spread rapidly across X and other platforms after screenshots began circulating online. However, an ABP Live verification found no visible like from Ronaldo's official Instagram account on the post in question.

Viral Claim Sparks Fresh FIFA Bias Debate

The controversy began after a clip from Spanish television programme Espejo Público gained traction on Instagram. The video featured a panel discussing several refereeing decisions during Argentina's World Cup campaign and questioned whether Lionel Messi's side had benefited from favourable officiating.

Spanish journalist Pilar Rodríguez Losantos claimed Argentina should have been eliminated much earlier in the tournament.

WATCH POST

Cristiano Ronaldo likes Instagram video accusing FIFA of corruption and alleging that they helped Argentina reach the World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/Lbk1MTlo0R — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 20, 2026

"Argentina should have been eliminated at least five matches ago. They're still in the tournament thanks to FIFA's help. So I'm not afraid of Argentina at all. I'm more afraid of Infantino. I don't think we're going to be playing against Argentina, but against the whole of FIFA, who want to hand the World Cup to Lionel Messi."

Soon afterwards, several social media accounts alleged Ronaldo had liked the Instagram post, with many presenting it as proof that the Portugal captain agreed with the accusations.

ABP Live Verification Found No Like On The Post

ABP Live independently verified the Instagram post after the claims went viral. At the time of verification, there was no visible like from Cristiano Ronaldo's official Instagram account.

Only two possibilities remain: either Ronaldo may have removed a like before the verification, or he may never have liked the post at all.

Without confirmed evidence from Instagram, it cannot be stated as fact that Ronaldo endorsed the video.

Despite that, screenshots and posts linking Ronaldo to the controversy continued to circulate widely across social media.

Why Argentina's World Cup Campaign Facing Bias Claims

Claims of FIFA favouring Argentina gathered momentum throughout the tournament, particularly because several key VAR decisions went in their favour.

One of the biggest talking points came during Argentina's Round of 16 victory over Egypt. Egypt believed they had scored a second goal before VAR ruled it out after identifying a foul earlier in the move. The African side also appealed unsuccessfully for a late penalty.

Argentina's quarter-final also attracted debate after Switzerland's Breel Embolo received a red card, a decision many fans argued changed the course of the match.

Those incidents led to repeated accusations online that Argentina had received favourable treatment from match officials.

FIFA Rejects Allegations Of Bias

FIFA has consistently dismissed suggestions that refereeing decisions were influenced in favour of any team.

Speaking during the tournament, FIFA refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina rejected the accusations.

"Constructive discussion about decisions will always be part of football, but unfounded allegations have no place in our sport."

He added: "Nobody can question the integrity of the FIFA World Cup match officials. Nobody can claim that FIFA refereeing can be influenced by anyone, not even by the FIFA president."

Spain eventually defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy. However, the debate surrounding refereeing decisions and the viral claim involving Ronaldo continues to generate discussion online, even though ABP Live's verification found no evidence that the Portuguese star currently likes the Instagram post in question.