Brazil To Play Football Match In Kolkata After Decades

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is in advanced discussions to bring the five-time World Cup champions to India for an international friendly match in Kolkata, ESPN Brasil reported. The proposal stems from the overwhelming wave of passion and support shown by Kolkata fans for the Seleção during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which caught the attention of Brazilian football officials.

The match is being planned for early October during the international window. Brazil's opponent for the potential exhibition in Kolkata remains to be finalized.

The proposed friendly is likely to be scheduled during FIFA's expanded international window. Under the new "Super FIFA window" format, national teams can use a 16-day period to play up to four matches, combining competitive fixtures with international friendlies.

Lead-Up Matches

Brazil already has two confirmed friendlies in Australia - against the Socceroos on September 25 in Townsville and September 29 in Brisbane. The proposed Kolkata fixture would serve as the third leg of their tour.

Nations like Bangladesh, Singapore, and Qatar also expressed interest, but negotiations have progressed most significantly with Indian organizers.

Historical Significance for Kolkata

If confirmed, the event will add another landmark chapter to Kolkata's rich footballing heritage. The city famously hosted Brazilian icon Pelé in September 1977, when he played for the New York Cosmos against local giants Mohun Bagan at Eden Gardens, a match that remains etched in Indian sporting lore.

Kolkata's love for Brazil

For generations, Kolkata has been celebrated as the football capital of India, and the passion on display during this year's FIFA World Cup only reinforced that reputation.

As the tournament unfolded, the city was draped in Brazil's iconic yellow and green colours. Streets across north Kolkata featured vibrant murals of Neymar and Vinicius Junior, while towering cut-outs of football legends and eye-catching artwork transformed several neighbourhoods into a festival of football, reflecting the city's deep-rooted love for the sport.