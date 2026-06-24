Portugal's Knockout Chances Explained: Can Cristiano Ronaldo's Side Qualify

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Portugal and Colombia will battle for Group K leadership.

Portugal have finally registered their first win of FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage and have put themselves right back into contention for a place in the knockout rounds.

Placed in Group K alongside Colombia, Uzbekistan and DR Congo, Portugal are currently involved in one of the most competitive groups of the tournament. With qualification still up for grabs, every point matters heading into the final round of fixtures.

Portugal Bounce Back In Style

Portugal began their World Cup campaign with a surprising 1-1 draw against DR Congo. The result came as a shock to many fans, especially with DR Congo making their first World Cup appearance since 1974.

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However, Portugal responded in emphatic fashion in their second group-stage match against Uzbekistan.

The Portuguese side completely outclassed their opponents, securing a commanding 5-0 victory to secure four points from two matches and strengthen their chances of reaching the Round of 32.

Colombia Seal Knockout Spot

Meanwhile, Colombia became the first team from Group K to qualify for the knockout stage after defeating DR Congo 1-0 on Wednesday.

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The South American side followed up their opening 3-1 win over Uzbekistan with another victory, taking their tally to a perfect six points from two matches.

Despite securing qualification, Colombia have not yet guaranteed the top spot in the group.

What Happens Next?

The final Group K clash between Portugal and Colombia will decide who finishes at the top of the table.

For Colombia, avoiding defeat will be enough to remain group leaders.

For Portugal, the equation is simple - they must beat Colombia to move ahead of them and finish on top of Group K.

DR Congo Still Have A Chance

Despite losing to Colombia, DR Congo are not out of the tournament yet. The African nation still have an outside chance of reaching the Round of 32.

With all four teams still having something to play for, Group K is set for a thrilling finish as the race for the knockout stage heats up.