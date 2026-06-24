Police Complaint Filed Against Delhi Capitals Cricketer; Investigation Underway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Police confirm investigation; Porel denies all charges as baseless.

Abishek Porel, who plays for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League and represents Bengal in domestic cricket, has come into the spotlight after a woman filed a police complaint against him, Time of India reported. As per the report, the complaint includes serious allegations such as establishing a physical relationship on the promise of marriage, physical assault and criminal intimidation.

Police have confirmed receiving the complaint and stated that an investigation has been initiated. Meanwhile, Abishek Porel has denied all allegations and called them completely false and baseless.

According to reports, the woman and her mother filed the complaint on Tuesday. The woman claimed that she and Porel had been in a relationship for the past three years.

Allegations Made By The Woman

The complaint was filed at Mogra Police Station in Hooghly, West Bengal, on Tuesday. As per the complaint, problems began between the two last year, following which Porel allegedly started distancing himself from the woman.

She further alleged that the cricketer entered into a physical relationship with her after assuring her of marriage. The complaint also reportedly includes allegations of assault and criminal intimidation.

ALSO READ | India Captain Shubman Gill Rises To No. 2 In Latest ICC ODI Rankings

At present, Abishek Porel is reportedly in Bengaluru. He has said that the police have not contacted him yet regarding the matter. He further stated that he will share his side of the story in detail once the preliminary investigation is completed.

Abishek Porel's Cricket Career

The 23-year-old cricketer made his IPL debut in 2023 and has been a part of the Delhi Capitals setup since then. The left-handed batter has played several useful knocks for the franchise over the years.

ALSO READ | Team India Schedule For July: Full List Of Matches, Venues, Dates And Opponents

So far in the IPL, Porel has scored 769 runs in 35 matches and 33 innings. He has maintained a batting average of 25.63 and a strike rate of 145.37. His record includes four half-centuries, along with 80 fours and 28 sixes.

Although he is yet to make his debut for the senior Indian team, he has represented India A at the international level.