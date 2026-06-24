Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketTeam India Schedule For July: Full List Of Matches, Venues, Dates And Opponents

Team India Schedule For July: Full List Of Matches, Venues, Dates And Opponents

Team India will play a total of 11 international matches during July. The schedule includes five T20Is and three ODIs against England.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 03:56 PM (IST)

The Indian cricket team is set for a busy month in July, with two overseas assignments lined up across T20I and ODI formats. The England tour will also mark the return of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah to the limited-overs setup after missing the previous ODI series due to injury and workload management, respectively.

Before the July action begins, India will travel to Ireland for a two-match T20I series in June. The opening match is scheduled for June 26 and will be Shreyas Iyer's first series as India's T20 captain. The spotlight will also be on young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose inclusion in the playing XI is expected to be one of the key selection decisions.

How Many Matches Will India Play in July?

Team India will play a total of 11 international matches during July. The schedule includes five T20Is and three ODIs against England, followed by a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. No Test matches are scheduled during the month.

India Tour of England Schedule

India's England tour consists of a five-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series.

T20I Series

1st T20I – July 1, 10:00 PM IST (Durham)

2nd T20I – July 4, 7:00 PM IST (Stratford)

3rd T20I – July 7, 10:00 PM IST (West Bridgford)

4th T20I – July 9, 10:00 PM IST (Bristol)

5th T20I – July 11, 7:00 PM IST (West End)

ODI Series

1st ODI – July 14, 3:30 PM IST (Birmingham)

2nd ODI – July 16, 5:30 PM IST (Cardiff)

3rd ODI – July 19, 3:30 PM IST (London)

Zimbabwe Tour to Follow

After concluding the England series, India will head to Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series. All matches will be played in Harare and are scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Zimbabwe T20I Series

1st T20I – July 23

2nd T20I – July 25

3rd T20I – July 26

With 11 matches packed into less than a month, July promises to be one of the busiest periods of the year for Team India as preparations continue for upcoming global tournaments.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

How many matches will the Indian cricket team play in July?

The Indian team will play a total of 11 international matches in July. This includes five T20Is and three ODIs against England, followed by three T20Is against Zimbabwe.

Which key players are returning to the Indian limited-overs squad in July?

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are returning to the limited-overs setup. Kohli missed the previous ODI series due to injury, and Bumrah for workload management.

Who will captain India in the T20I series against Ireland in June?

Shreyas Iyer will captain India in the two-match T20I series against Ireland in June. The opening match is scheduled for June 26.

What types of matches will India play during their tour of England?

India's England tour consists of a five-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series. There are no Test matches scheduled during July.

Published at : 24 Jun 2026 03:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Team India Schedule IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND India Tour England India Schedule July
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Team India Schedule For July: Full List Of Matches, Venues, Dates And Opponents
Team India Schedule For July: Full List Of Matches, Venues, Dates And Opponents
Cricket
NZ Cricketer, Who Batted Bravely After Fiancée Death In Train Crash, Dies On 94th Birthday
NZ Cricketer, Who Batted Bravely After Fiancée Death In Train Crash, Dies On 94th Birthday
Cricket
Dropped By RCB Amid Sexual Exploitation Allegations, Cricketer Set For Comeback
Dropped By RCB Amid Sexual Exploitation Allegations, Cricketer Set For Comeback
Cricket
10 Top Cricketers Accused Of Sexual Assault: 2 Indians, 4 Pakistanis In Infamous List
10 Top Cricketers Accused Of Sexual Assault: 2 Indians, 4 Pakistanis In Infamous List
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab Politics: BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Over Viral Video Row, Questions AI Claim
Mumbai Crime: Train Door Dispute Turns Deadly, Youth Stabbed to Death in Local Train
Breaking: Prashant Kishor Meets Bharat Tiwari's Family Ahead of Mahapanchayat in Bhojpur
Mumbai Rains Turn Fatal: Passenger Stabbed to Death in Local Train Amid Monsoon Chaos
Breaking: Swami Prasad Maurya's Remarks on Ram Temple Trigger Political and Religious Storm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget