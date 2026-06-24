Team India Schedule For July: Full List Of Matches, Venues, Dates And Opponents

The Indian cricket team is set for a busy month in July, with two overseas assignments lined up across T20I and ODI formats. The England tour will also mark the return of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah to the limited-overs setup after missing the previous ODI series due to injury and workload management, respectively.

Before the July action begins, India will travel to Ireland for a two-match T20I series in June. The opening match is scheduled for June 26 and will be Shreyas Iyer's first series as India's T20 captain. The spotlight will also be on young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose inclusion in the playing XI is expected to be one of the key selection decisions.

How Many Matches Will India Play in July?

Team India will play a total of 11 international matches during July. The schedule includes five T20Is and three ODIs against England, followed by a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. No Test matches are scheduled during the month.

India Tour of England Schedule

India's England tour consists of a five-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series.

T20I Series

1st T20I – July 1, 10:00 PM IST (Durham)

2nd T20I – July 4, 7:00 PM IST (Stratford)

3rd T20I – July 7, 10:00 PM IST (West Bridgford)

4th T20I – July 9, 10:00 PM IST (Bristol)

5th T20I – July 11, 7:00 PM IST (West End)

ODI Series

1st ODI – July 14, 3:30 PM IST (Birmingham)

2nd ODI – July 16, 5:30 PM IST (Cardiff)

3rd ODI – July 19, 3:30 PM IST (London)

Zimbabwe Tour to Follow

After concluding the England series, India will head to Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series. All matches will be played in Harare and are scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Zimbabwe T20I Series

1st T20I – July 23

2nd T20I – July 25

3rd T20I – July 26

With 11 matches packed into less than a month, July promises to be one of the busiest periods of the year for Team India as preparations continue for upcoming global tournaments.