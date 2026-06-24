The Indian team will play a total of 11 international matches in July. This includes five T20Is and three ODIs against England, followed by three T20Is against Zimbabwe.
Team India Schedule For July: Full List Of Matches, Venues, Dates And Opponents
Team India will play a total of 11 international matches during July. The schedule includes five T20Is and three ODIs against England.
The Indian cricket team is set for a busy month in July, with two overseas assignments lined up across T20I and ODI formats. The England tour will also mark the return of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah to the limited-overs setup after missing the previous ODI series due to injury and workload management, respectively.
Before the July action begins, India will travel to Ireland for a two-match T20I series in June. The opening match is scheduled for June 26 and will be Shreyas Iyer's first series as India's T20 captain. The spotlight will also be on young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose inclusion in the playing XI is expected to be one of the key selection decisions.
How Many Matches Will India Play in July?
Team India will play a total of 11 international matches during July. The schedule includes five T20Is and three ODIs against England, followed by a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. No Test matches are scheduled during the month.
India Tour of England Schedule
India's England tour consists of a five-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series.
T20I Series
1st T20I – July 1, 10:00 PM IST (Durham)
2nd T20I – July 4, 7:00 PM IST (Stratford)
3rd T20I – July 7, 10:00 PM IST (West Bridgford)
4th T20I – July 9, 10:00 PM IST (Bristol)
5th T20I – July 11, 7:00 PM IST (West End)
ODI Series
1st ODI – July 14, 3:30 PM IST (Birmingham)
2nd ODI – July 16, 5:30 PM IST (Cardiff)
3rd ODI – July 19, 3:30 PM IST (London)
Zimbabwe Tour to Follow
After concluding the England series, India will head to Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series. All matches will be played in Harare and are scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST.
Zimbabwe T20I Series
1st T20I – July 23
2nd T20I – July 25
3rd T20I – July 26
With 11 matches packed into less than a month, July promises to be one of the busiest periods of the year for Team India as preparations continue for upcoming global tournaments.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many matches will the Indian cricket team play in July?
Which key players are returning to the Indian limited-overs squad in July?
Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are returning to the limited-overs setup. Kohli missed the previous ODI series due to injury, and Bumrah for workload management.
Who will captain India in the T20I series against Ireland in June?
Shreyas Iyer will captain India in the two-match T20I series against Ireland in June. The opening match is scheduled for June 26.
What types of matches will India play during their tour of England?
India's England tour consists of a five-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series. There are no Test matches scheduled during July.