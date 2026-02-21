Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsFootballNeymar Hints At Retirement, Says 'Living Day-By-Day...'

Neymar Hints At Retirement, Says 'Living Day-By-Day...’

Neymar breaks his silence on his future, revealing a "day-by-day" approach as he battles injuries to make one final World Cup run with Brazil.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 03:49 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As Brazil gears up for the FIFA World Cup 2026, the nation's all-time leading goalscorer, Neymar, has sent shockwaves through footballing world. In a candid admission, the 34-year-old superstar revealed that he is contemplating hanging up his boots as early as December 2026, marking potential conclusion of one of the sport's most decorated careers.

 "I don't know what the future holds for me. It's possible that in December I'll want to retire. I'm living day by day. This year is crucial, not only for Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team and for me," Neymar, as quoted by Goal.com

Living Year to Year Amid Fitness Struggles

Currently back at his boyhood club Santos, Neymar recently extended his contract through the end of the calendar year. However, after years of battling severe physical setbacks, including a season-long absence due to an ACL injury and a recent knee procedure in December 2025, the forward admitted that he is no longer looking too far ahead. He emphasized that his current mindset is driven by instinct, taking each challenge as it comes.

The Calculated Break

Neymar’s return to the pitch has been a measured one. The forward recently made his first appearance of the season for Santos, contributing an assist in a dominant win, but he was quick to defend the "excellent plan" put in place by the club to manage his workload.

Addressing the skepticism surrounding his fitness, Neymar noted, "I know a lot of people are saying all sorts of things and don't understand the day-to-day reality." He explained that he preferred to rest during the early stages of the season to ensure a comeback that was "pain-free, fear-free, and in top form." Having felt "stronger than before" in his recent match, he remains focused on regaining his full rhythm through perseverance.

One Last Dance at the FIFA World Cup

For Neymar, the ultimate motivation for 2026 remains a recall to the Selecao. With 79 goals in 128 appearances, he stands as Brazil's greatest scorer, yet he has not featured for the national side since October 2023. National coach Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly keeping a close eye on his progress, though the Italian has maintained that only fully fit players will be considered for the squad.

Brazil’s World Cup journey begins on June 13 against Morocco at the MetLife Stadium. As Neymar fights to prove he still belongs on the world's biggest stage, the next few months will decide whether the tournament in North America serves as his grand finale or a springboard for one more season.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Neymar planning to retire from football soon?

Neymar has revealed that he is contemplating retirement as early as December 2026, following the FIFA World Cup. He is currently living day by day and focusing on the present.

What is Neymar's current focus regarding his career?

Neymar is focused on his current year, which he considers crucial for Santos, the Brazilian national team, and himself. He is taking each challenge as it comes.

Why has Neymar been managing his workload carefully?

After battling injuries, Neymar has opted for a measured return to ensure he is pain-free and in top form. He prefers resting early in the season for a stronger comeback.

Will Neymar be playing in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Neymar's ultimate motivation is a recall to the Brazilian national team for the World Cup. His participation depends on his fitness and proving he still belongs on the world stage.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neymar FIFA World Cup 2026 Neymar Injury Neymar Retirement
