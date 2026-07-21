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English NewsSportsFootballWhen Is Lionel Messi's Next Match? Inter Miami & Argentina Expected Return Timeline

When Is Lionel Messi's Next Match? Inter Miami & Argentina Expected Return Timeline

Here's the latest on Argentina captain Lionel Messi's expected Inter Miami return, international future and next match after the FIFA World Cup final.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 11:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Messi's FIFA World Cup journey ended with final loss to Spain.
  • He will likely rejoin Inter Miami for MLS in early August.
  • His next international appearance for Argentina remains uncertain.

Messi Next Match: Lionel Messi's FIFA World Cup 2026 journey ended in heartbreak after Argentina suffered a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the final. While the loss denied the Albiceleste captain a second straight World Cup title, fans are already looking ahead to one question: when will Messi play again? The 39-year old has now returned to Argentina likely for a short break before preparing for the next phase of his career, with club football expected to be his immediate focus.

When Will Messi Play Again?

Following the FIFA World Cup, the Inter Miami captain is expected to rejoin his MLS club in the coming weeks for the ongoing season. 

While Miami will be in action this Thursday and Sunday (July 23 and 26), it is unlikely that Messi will participate given that he has just gone back to Argentina. Early August fixtures seem more probable for his return.

Read More: Ronaldo Likes Another 'Anti-Messi' Post? Timeline Of His Viral Messi-Related Interactions

The World Cup marked an intense stretch of football for Messi, and the brief rest is expected to help him recover before returning to club duties.

What About Argentina?

Messi's next international appearance remains uncertain. As of now, Argentina have not announced their upcoming fixtures, meaning there is no confirmed date for when the former FIFA World Cup winner will return to action.

However, things should become clearler in the coming weeks, as the impending international break window for all confederations runs between late September and early October.

Importantly, despite speculation surrounding his future, Messi has not announced his retirement from international football.

Given the level he displayed throughout the tournament, many believe he still has more to offer Argentina if he chooses to continue.

Individually, he finished the tournament with 8 goals and 4 assists, ending second in the Golden Boot standings behind France's Kylian Mbappe, who claimed the award with 10 goals.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Lionel Messi expected to play for his club again?

Lionel Messi is expected to rejoin Inter Miami in the coming weeks for the current season. Early August fixtures seem more probable for his return to club football.

Has Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football?

No, Lionel Messi has not announced his retirement from international football. His next international appearance remains uncertain as Argentina has not yet announced its next fixture.

How did Lionel Messi perform individually in the recent FIFA World Cup?

Messi finished the tournament with 8 goals and 4 assists. He was second in the Golden Boot standings, behind Kylian Mbappe who scored 10 goals.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 11:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Inter Miami MLS
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