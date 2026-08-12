Who Is Georgina Rodriguez? Meet Cristiano Ronaldo's Wife

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez officially married in Portugal.

Couple exchanged vows privately in Cascais with their children.

Their relationship began in Madrid, meeting at Gucci retail store.

Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez Marriage: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have officially become husband and wife, marking the latest chapter in a relationship that has lasted for around a decade. The couple exchanged vows in a private civil ceremony on Tuesday in Cascais, a coastal town near Lisbon, Portugal. The intimate occasion was attended by their five children, while Ronaldo and Rodriguez later shared a picture of their wedding rings on Instagram.

Their relationship began in Madrid, where the pair first crossed paths while Rodriguez was working in luxury retail.

From Jaca To Madrid: Rodriguez’s Early Life

Born to a Spanish mother and Argentine father, Rodriguez grew up in Jaca, Spain, alongside her sister Ivana.

According to Grazia, she attended a Catholic school and developed an interest in ballet during her younger years.

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Her ambitions eventually took her to Madrid, where she entered the fashion retail industry. She worked for Massimo Dutti before moving to Gucci.

It was during her time at the luxury fashion house that she met Ronaldo, who was then starring for Real Madrid.

What began as an encounter at a Madrid store eventually developed into a long-term relationship, with Rodriguez becoming a familiar figure alongside the Portuguese football superstar.

Georgina Rodriguez’s Career Beyond Ronaldo

Rodriguez has since established herself as a model and social media personality, building a huge following that has surpassed 77 million on Instagram.

Her career has also expanded into entrepreneurship. In 2021, she launched her own fashion label, OM by G.

She has additionally been linked to several business ventures, including Insparya, a hair restoration company associated with Ronaldo.

Forbes Spain previously reported that Rodriguez was a co-owner and administrator of the business alongside Ronaldo, although she later stepped away from the administrative position in 2024.

Television has been another major part of her career. Rodriguez became the central figure in Netflix's I Am Georgina, a reality series that debuted in 2022 and has continued for three seasons.