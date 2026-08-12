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English NewsSportsFootballPSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026: When & Where To Watch In India

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026: When & Where To Watch In India

PSG face Aston Villa in the UEFA Super Cup 2026. Check out kick-off time and where to watch the European champions' clash live in India.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PSG vs Aston Villa in UEFA Super Cup 2026.
  • Match starts August 13, 12:30 AM IST.
  • Live streaming on Sony LIV, broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

PSG vs Aston Villa: The new European club football season gets underway with a mouth-watering UEFA Super Cup clash. The fixture will be played at the Stadion Salzburg in Austria, with both sides arriving after memorable continental campaigns. PSG, coached by Luis Enrique, will be looking to add another trophy to their collection, while Unai Emery's Aston Villa will aim to mark their return to the European spotlight with another major title.

For Indian football fans, the match will be available across both television and digital platforms.

When Is PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026?

PSG and Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026 will be played on Thursday, August 13, with the match scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST.

The fixture brings together the winners of Europe's two major club competitions from the previous season.

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PSG earned their place after winning the UEFA Champions League, while Aston Villa booked their spot by lifting the Europa League.

Where To Watch PSG vs Aston Villa In India?

PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

Users will require a paid subscription to watch the match on this platform.

On television, PSG vs Aston Villa will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network channels.

PSG vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head Record

PSG and Aston Villa faced off twice, in the two legs of a UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

PSG established an early advantage by winning the first leg 3-1 at the Parc des Princes. Aston Villa responded with a 3-2 victory at Villa Park in the return fixture, but PSG ultimately progressed after winning the tie 5-4 on aggregate.

The Super Cup final will also have a straightforward conclusion if the teams cannot be separated in normal time.

There will be no extra time. If the score remains level after 90 minutes, the winner will be decided directly by a penalty shootout.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup 2026?

The match is scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026, kicking off at 12:30 AM IST. It will be played at the Stadion Salzburg in Austria.

How can Indian football fans watch the PSG vs Aston Villa UEFA Super Cup?

In India, the match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website, requiring a paid subscription. It will also be broadcast on Sony Sports Network channels.

What happens if PSG vs Aston Villa is a draw after normal time?

If the score remains level after 90 minutes, the winner will be decided directly by a penalty shootout. There will be no extra time played.

Why are PSG and Aston Villa competing in the UEFA Super Cup?

PSG earned their place after winning the UEFA Champions League, and Aston Villa qualified by lifting the Europa League. This match features the winners of Europe's two major club competitions.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 04:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
PSG Aston Villa UEFA Champions League UEFA Super Cup
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