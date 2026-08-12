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English NewsSportsFootballCristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding: Messi, Mbappé & Haaland’s Photos Go Viral, But There’s A Catch

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding: Messi, Mbappé & Haaland’s Photos Go Viral, But There’s A Catch

Viral photos appear to show Lionel Messi, Mbappé, Haaland and Harry Kane at Cristiano Ronaldo’s wedding. Here’s what the images actually show.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AI-generated images showed top footballers at Ronaldo's wedding.
  • However, Messi, Mbappé, Haaland, Kane did not attend.
  • Ronaldo and Georgina confirmed their genuine marriage via social media.
  • Couple's private Portugal ceremony included only their five children.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's wedding has sparked a fresh wave of attention online, but viral images showing some of football's biggest stars at the ceremony come with a major catch. Photos circulating on social media appear to show Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane attending Ronaldo's wedding. However, the images are AI-generated and do not show the players at the actual ceremony.

Were Messi, Mbappé, Haaland And Kane At Ronaldo’s Wedding?

The viral images have been widely shared as supposed pictures from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's private wedding.

One set of images appears to show Lionel Messi alongside Ronaldo, while others feature Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane seemingly posing with the newlyweds.

But the images are not genuine wedding photographs.

There is no credible evidence that Messi, Mbappé, Haaland or Kane attended the ceremony, and the viral pictures have been identified as AI-generated content.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding: Messi, Mbappé & Haaland’s Photos Go Viral, But There’s A Catch


Cristiano Ronaldo’s Wedding: Messi, Mbappé & Haaland’s Photos Go Viral, But There’s A Catch

Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Are Actually Married

While the viral guest photos are fake, Ronaldo and Rodríguez's marriage is genuine.

The couple confirmed their marriage through a joint social media post, sharing pictures in which they were dressed in white and showing their wedding rings.

The private ceremony was reportedly held in Portugal and was attended by the couple's five children.

The marriage came exactly one year after Rodríguez announced their engagement, making the timing particularly significant for the couple.

How The Fake Wedding Photos Went Viral

The arrival of AI-generated images has made it increasingly difficult to distinguish genuine celebrity photographs from fabricated content.

The Ronaldo wedding provided another perfect setting for such images to spread, given the enormous interest surrounding the football superstar and his relationship with Rodríguez.

The supposed presence of Messi, Mbappé, Haaland and Kane naturally made the pictures even more shareable, bringing together several of the biggest names in world football in a single imaginary wedding setting.

But the images should not be treated as evidence of their attendance.

The Real Guest List Remained Private

Ronaldo and Rodríguez chose to keep their wedding away from the kind of large public celebration that often accompanies celebrity weddings.

Reports said their children were present, keeping the occasion centred on the family.

So, while social media may have produced a star-studded version of Ronaldo's wedding, the viral Messi, Mbappé, Haaland and Kane photographs belong to the world of AI, not the actual ceremony.

Frequently Asked Questions

Were famous footballers like Messi, Mbappé, Haaland, and Kane at Ronaldo's wedding?

No, images circulating online showing them at the wedding are AI-generated. There is no credible evidence that they attended the actual ceremony.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo actually married to Georgina Rodríguez?

Yes, the couple confirmed their marriage through a joint social media post. They shared pictures dressed in white and showing their wedding rings.

Who attended Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez's wedding?

The ceremony was private and reportedly held in Portugal. It was attended by the couple's five children, keeping the occasion family-focused.

How did the fake wedding photos become so popular?

The AI-generated images went viral due to the enormous public interest in Ronaldo and his relationship. The supposed presence of other football stars made them highly shareable.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Football News Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Georgina Rodriguez Ronaldo Wedding AI Photos
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