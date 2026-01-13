Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsFootballKylian Mbappe Speaks Out Following Xabi Alonso’s Dramatic Real Madrid Exit

Kylian Mbappe Speaks Out Following Xabi Alonso’s Dramatic Real Madrid Exit

Check how Kylian Mbappe reacted to Xabi Alonso’s sudden Real Madrid exit after the Spanish Super Cup loss, as speculation swirls over dressing-room tensions.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 01:44 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Xabi Alonso, who joined Real Madrid ahead of the on-going La Liga season, replacing Carlo Ancelotti, has now left the club after losing the Spanish Super Cup final 3-2 against arch rivals FC Barcelona.

The news broke shortly after the defeat, and fans had various speculations, especially those about potential locker room struggles between the coach and star players like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. 

A video had surfaced from the Spanish Super Cup trophy presentation where Xabi was seen seemingly calling his players to form a guard of honor for Barca.

However, Mbappe appeared to have disagreed, and rest of the players followed him, which further fueled rumors of power struggles behind the scenes.

Mbappe's First Comments On Xabi Alonso's Exit

While there have been speculations that relations between Mbappe and Xabi Alonso might not be well, the French striker only had positive things to say about the former Spanish midfielder on his Instagram story:

"It’s been short but it was a pleasure to play for you and learn from you. Thank you for giving me the confidence since day 1. I will remember you as a manager who had clear ideas and knows many things about football. Best of luck for your next chapter"

For the time being, Los Blancos' reins have been handed over to Alvaro Arbeloa, who prior to this was coaching the club's youth team, Real Madrid Castilla.

Arbeloa also played for the club between 2009 and 2016, winning multiple trophies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Xabi Alonso leave Real Madrid?

Xabi Alonso left Real Madrid after the team lost the Spanish Super Cup final 3-2 to FC Barcelona. The news came shortly after the defeat.

What were the speculations surrounding Xabi Alonso's departure?

Speculations included potential locker room struggles between Xabi Alonso and star players like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr., fueled by an incident during the trophy presentation.

What did Kylian Mbappe say about Xabi Alonso's exit?

Mbappe posted on Instagram, expressing it was a pleasure to play for and learn from Alonso, thanking him for his confidence and calling him a manager with clear ideas.

Who has taken over as Real Madrid's coach?

Alvaro Arbeloa has taken over the reins of Real Madrid. He previously coached the club's youth team, Real Madrid Castilla.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Real Madrid Barcelona Kylian Mbappe Xabi Alonso
Photo Gallery

