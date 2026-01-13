Kylian Mbappe Speaks Out Following Xabi Alonso’s Dramatic Real Madrid Exit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Xabi Alonso, who joined Real Madrid ahead of the on-going La Liga season, replacing Carlo Ancelotti, has now left the club after losing the Spanish Super Cup final 3-2 against arch rivals FC Barcelona.

The news broke shortly after the defeat, and fans had various speculations, especially those about potential locker room struggles between the coach and star players like Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

A video had surfaced from the Spanish Super Cup trophy presentation where Xabi was seen seemingly calling his players to form a guard of honor for Barca.

However, Mbappe appeared to have disagreed, and rest of the players followed him, which further fueled rumors of power struggles behind the scenes.

Mbappe's First Comments On Xabi Alonso's Exit

NEW📲:KYLIAN MBAPPE ON INSTAGRAM: It's been short but it was a pleasure to play for you & learn from you. Thank you for giving me the confidence since Day1. I will remember you as a manager who had clear ideas and knows many things about football

Best of luck for you next chapter pic.twitter.com/56bJoNPbJg — Oboo Emma🇬🇭 (@Oboo28) January 12, 2026

While there have been speculations that relations between Mbappe and Xabi Alonso might not be well, the French striker only had positive things to say about the former Spanish midfielder on his Instagram story:

"It’s been short but it was a pleasure to play for you and learn from you. Thank you for giving me the confidence since day 1. I will remember you as a manager who had clear ideas and knows many things about football. Best of luck for your next chapter"

For the time being, Los Blancos' reins have been handed over to Alvaro Arbeloa, who prior to this was coaching the club's youth team, Real Madrid Castilla.

Arbeloa also played for the club between 2009 and 2016, winning multiple trophies.