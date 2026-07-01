WATCH: Lionel Messi Teams Up With Spider-Man In Surprise Hollywood Crossover

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Football star Lionel Messi appears in new Spider-Man promotion.

Messi interacts with Peter Parker, Spider-Man across city.

Messi is currently busy leading Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026.

Messi Spider-Man Promo: Lionel Messi, despite being busy with Argentina at the FIFA World Cup, has stepped into the superhero universe, joining forces with Spider-Man in a brand-new promotional video for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Considered the God of football, he appears alongside Tom Holland in a light-hearted crossover that blends sport with Marvel action, giving fans an unexpected glimpse of the Argentina captain in a Hollywood-style setting. Check it out:

Messi Meets Marvel's Friendly Neighbourhood Hero

The commercial begins with Messi entering a cafe, and then being spotted by Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland. The football superstar reveals that he is tracking Spider-Man using an app on his phone, hinting that he has joined the citywide search for the web-slinger.

Also Check: Mbappe Slices Through Sweden Defence Before Unleashing Rocket Strike

Parker briefly disappears into another room before Spider-Man suddenly emerges in his place, setting the stage for an entertaining exchange between two global icons.

From there, the pair take off across the city skyline, with Spider-Man swinging through skyscrapers while Messi joins the adventure.

Another High-Profile Appearance For Messi

Although this marks Messi's first appearance alongside Spider-Man, the Argentine is no stranger to starring in major advertising campaigns.

Over the years, the Inter Miami forward has featured in several blockbuster commercials tied to international tournaments, luxury brands and global sporting events. His latest appearance continues that trend while introducing him to an entirely different audience through one of Hollywood's biggest film franchises.

The advert also arrives as excitement continues to build around Spider-Man: Brand New Day, adding further buzz to the movie's promotional campaign.

While Messi isn't joining the MCU full-time, fans can enjoy watching the football legend briefly swap the stadium for the Marvel universe with one of its biggest heroes.