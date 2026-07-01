Lionel Messi is starring in a promotional video for the upcoming movie
WATCH: Lionel Messi Teams Up With Spider-Man In Surprise Hollywood Crossover
Lionel Messi shares the screen with Spider-Man in a new promotional video for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, delivering a surprise crossover amid FIFA World Cup 2026.
- Football star Lionel Messi appears in new Spider-Man promotion.
- Messi interacts with Peter Parker, Spider-Man across city.
- Messi is currently busy leading Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026.
Messi Spider-Man Promo: Lionel Messi, despite being busy with Argentina at the FIFA World Cup, has stepped into the superhero universe, joining forces with Spider-Man in a brand-new promotional video for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Considered the God of football, he appears alongside Tom Holland in a light-hearted crossover that blends sport with Marvel action, giving fans an unexpected glimpse of the Argentina captain in a Hollywood-style setting. Check it out:
Who’s got next?#SpiderManBrandNewDay is in theatres July 31. Get tickets now. https://t.co/Gm9mNYmuub pic.twitter.com/uiQOtcBElX— Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) June 30, 2026
Messi Meets Marvel's Friendly Neighbourhood Hero
The commercial begins with Messi entering a cafe, and then being spotted by Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland. The football superstar reveals that he is tracking Spider-Man using an app on his phone, hinting that he has joined the citywide search for the web-slinger.
Also Check: Mbappe Slices Through Sweden Defence Before Unleashing Rocket Strike
Parker briefly disappears into another room before Spider-Man suddenly emerges in his place, setting the stage for an entertaining exchange between two global icons.
From there, the pair take off across the city skyline, with Spider-Man swinging through skyscrapers while Messi joins the adventure.
Another High-Profile Appearance For Messi
Although this marks Messi's first appearance alongside Spider-Man, the Argentine is no stranger to starring in major advertising campaigns.
Over the years, the Inter Miami forward has featured in several blockbuster commercials tied to international tournaments, luxury brands and global sporting events. His latest appearance continues that trend while introducing him to an entirely different audience through one of Hollywood's biggest film franchises.
The advert also arrives as excitement continues to build around Spider-Man: Brand New Day, adding further buzz to the movie's promotional campaign.
While Messi isn't joining the MCU full-time, fans can enjoy watching the football legend briefly swap the stadium for the Marvel universe with one of its biggest heroes.
Before You Go
Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Lionel Messi promoting with Spider-Man?
Who appears in the Spider-Man promo video with Lionel Messi?
Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man, appears in the promotional video alongside Lionel Messi. The commercial features an entertaining exchange between the two global icons.
What happens in the promotional video with Messi and Spider-Man?
In the commercial, Messi enters a cafe and is seen tracking Spider-Man on his phone before meeting Peter Parker. Spider-Man then emerges, and they embark on an adventure across the city skyline.
Is this Messi's first major advertising campaign?
No, Lionel Messi is no stranger to major advertising campaigns. He has previously featured in several blockbuster commercials tied to international tournaments, luxury brands, and global sporting events.