Messi vs Ronaldo: Who Has More FIFA World Cup Goals?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Messi leads Ronaldo with 16 FIFA World Cup goals.

He equaled Klose's record during the 2026 opener.

Ronaldo has scored 8 goals, all from group stages.

FIFA World Cup Messi vs Ronaldo Goals: The Lionel Messi versus Cristiano Ronaldo debate has dominated football discussions for nearly two decades. Whether it is trophies, records, individual honours or international achievements, the two icons have consistently been measured against one another. One of the most fascinating comparisons comes on football's biggest stage, the FIFA World Cup. As the 2026 edition unfolds, Messi has once again strengthened his case in the long-running rivalry.

La Pulga recently delivered a statement performance in his nation's opening match, helping Argentina begin their campaign in emphatic fashion while also rewriting the history books.

Messi vs Ronaldo: FIFA World Cup Goals

The long-running rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo extends to the FIFA World Cup, where both superstars have built impressive scoring records across multiple editions of the tournament.

At present, Messi leads the race. The Argentina captain has scored 16 World Cup goals, moving level with Germany legend Miroslav Klose at the top of the all-time scoring charts. Cristiano Ronaldo sits on just 8 goals, leaving him considerably behind.

Messi reached the landmark during Argentina's opening match of FIFA World Cup 2026, producing a sensational hat-trick against Algeria. This elevated him alongside Klose and strengthened his position in one of football's most celebrated statistical battles.

Also Check: Domino's Gives Verdict On Messi vs Ronaldo Debate

Messi Eyes Fresh Record, Ronaldo Chases History

With Argentina still alive in the competition, Messi now has the opportunity to become the outright highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, could add to his tally as Portugal take on DR Congo later today. With one goal, he will become the only player to score at six consecutive World Cups, while two would make him the only player from his country to reach double-digit goals at the tournament.

Interestingly, Ronaldo has never scored in a FIFA World Cup knockout match. Every one of his goals has come during the group stage.

Messi's record tells a different story. The Argentine has found the net in both group-stage and knockout fixtures, delivering goals at various stages of the competition throughout his career.

That distinction has become a major talking point in the Messi-versus-Ronaldo debate. While Ronaldo's consistency in the tournament is undeniable, Messi's contributions in the latter rounds have added another layer to his World Cup legacy.