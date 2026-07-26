India reclaimed the top spot by winning the three-match series against Zimbabwe in Harare. Their comprehensive 90-run victory in the second T20I secured an unassailable 2-0 lead, moving them back to No. 1.
India Reclaim No. 1 ICC T20I Ranking After Zimbabwe Series Win Under Shreyas Iyer
India have returned to the top of the ICC Men's T20I rankings after sealing the Zimbabwe series. Shreyas Iyer registered his first T20I series win as captain, while Ishan Kishan starred in Harare.
- India reclaims No. 1 T20I ranking after series win.
- Kishan, Tilak powered India to decisive 90-run victory.
- India seeks 3-0 clean sweep in final T20I.
India is back where it wanted to be. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions have reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings after sealing the three-match series against Zimbabwe in Harare. The rise comes after Shreyas Iyer guided India to his first T20I series victory as captain, ending a brief spell away from the top following disappointing series defeats against Ireland and England.
India Returns To The Summit After Harare Triumph
India moved back to the top of the rankings after their comprehensive 90-run victory in the second T20I against Zimbabwe secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
England had replaced India as the No. 1 T20I side after completing a 4-0 series win earlier this month. However, India's return to winning ways in Zimbabwe helped them reclaim the position.
The latest rankings underline how closely matched the leading teams remain. A single series can significantly alter the order, and India have responded quickly after slipping to second place.
Kishan And Tilak Set Up Comfortable Victory
India recovered well after losing two early wickets in the second T20I. Ishan Kishan and captain Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings with a crucial partnership before Tilak Varma accelerated during the closing overs.
Kishan scored 81 off 44 balls, while Tilak remained unbeaten on 60 from just 29 deliveries. Their efforts powered India to 219/5 before the bowlers completed another dominant performance.
Zimbabwe never threatened the target after losing regular wickets. The hosts were eventually bowled out for 129 as India wrapped up the series with one match still to play.
Kishan was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock.
Kishan Explains India's Batting Approach
After receiving the Player of the Match award, Kishan said India's priority was to assess the conditions before attacking.
"We were down two wickets, but at the same time, as a batter batting at No. 3, your job is to just watch the ball and play your natural game. You also have to understand the wicket, there were a lot of thoughts going through whether we want to end up getting 250, 230 or if the wicket is just about getting 170-180 runs," Kishan said.
He also praised the partnership with captain Shreyas Iyer.
"Shreyas Iyer came in, and we just wanted to build a partnership and take the innings deep. And I think we executed our plans in a good manner," he added.
India Eye Clean Sweep In Final T20I vs Zimbabwe
With the series already secured and the No. 1 ranking regained, India will now look to complete a 3-0 clean sweep when the two teams meet again in the final T20I at Harare Sports Club.
The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST, giving Shreyas Iyer another opportunity to finish his first T20I series as captain on a perfect note.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did India reclaim the No. 1 spot in the T20I rankings?
Who captained India to their T20I series victory against Zimbabwe?
Shreyas Iyer guided India to his first T20I series victory as captain against Zimbabwe. This win helped India reclaim the No. 1 ranking after a brief spell away from the top.
What were the key batting performances in India's series-clinching victory?
Ishan Kishan scored 81 off 44 balls and Tilak Varma remained unbeaten with 60 from 29 deliveries. Their partnership helped India recover and post a strong total of 219/5.
Why did India briefly lose their No. 1 T20I ranking?
India briefly lost their No. 1 T20I ranking after disappointing series defeats against Ireland and England. England had replaced them after completing a 4-0 series win earlier in the month.