India Reclaim No. 1 ICC T20I Ranking After Zimbabwe Series Win Under Shreyas Iyer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India reclaims No. 1 T20I ranking after series win.

Kishan, Tilak powered India to decisive 90-run victory.

India seeks 3-0 clean sweep in final T20I.

India is back where it wanted to be. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions have reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men's T20I Team Rankings after sealing the three-match series against Zimbabwe in Harare. The rise comes after Shreyas Iyer guided India to his first T20I series victory as captain, ending a brief spell away from the top following disappointing series defeats against Ireland and England.

India Returns To The Summit After Harare Triumph

India moved back to the top of the rankings after their comprehensive 90-run victory in the second T20I against Zimbabwe secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

England had replaced India as the No. 1 T20I side after completing a 4-0 series win earlier this month. However, India's return to winning ways in Zimbabwe helped them reclaim the position.

The latest rankings underline how closely matched the leading teams remain. A single series can significantly alter the order, and India have responded quickly after slipping to second place.

Kishan And Tilak Set Up Comfortable Victory

India recovered well after losing two early wickets in the second T20I. Ishan Kishan and captain Shreyas Iyer steadied the innings with a crucial partnership before Tilak Varma accelerated during the closing overs.

Kishan scored 81 off 44 balls, while Tilak remained unbeaten on 60 from just 29 deliveries. Their efforts powered India to 219/5 before the bowlers completed another dominant performance.

Zimbabwe never threatened the target after losing regular wickets. The hosts were eventually bowled out for 129 as India wrapped up the series with one match still to play.

Kishan was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock.

Kishan Explains India's Batting Approach

After receiving the Player of the Match award, Kishan said India's priority was to assess the conditions before attacking.

"We were down two wickets, but at the same time, as a batter batting at No. 3, your job is to just watch the ball and play your natural game. You also have to understand the wicket, there were a lot of thoughts going through whether we want to end up getting 250, 230 or if the wicket is just about getting 170-180 runs," Kishan said.

He also praised the partnership with captain Shreyas Iyer.

"Shreyas Iyer came in, and we just wanted to build a partnership and take the innings deep. And I think we executed our plans in a good manner," he added.

India Eye Clean Sweep In Final T20I vs Zimbabwe

With the series already secured and the No. 1 ranking regained, India will now look to complete a 3-0 clean sweep when the two teams meet again in the final T20I at Harare Sports Club.

The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM IST, giving Shreyas Iyer another opportunity to finish his first T20I series as captain on a perfect note.