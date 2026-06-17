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HomeSportsFootballDomino's Gives Verdict On Messi vs Ronaldo Debate After Argentina's FIFA World Cup Win

Domino's Gives Verdict On Messi vs Ronaldo Debate After Argentina's FIFA World Cup Win

Domino's UK reignited the Messi vs Ronaldo debate with a viral social media post following Messi's record-equalling hat-trick at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Reported By : ABP Live Sports | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 05:31 PM (IST)

Messi vs Ronaldo: The FIFA World Cup fever is at its peak, and brands are not staying behind fans in following the tournament. Many brands are using the World Cup as an opportunity to connect with audiences and become a part of the football conversation. Sometimes, a simple social media post can become a headline on its own. Something similar happened recently when pizza giant Domino's shared a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Domino's Picks Messi Over Ronaldo

After Argentina's recent 3-0 win over Algeria, Lionel Messi once again stole the spotlight. The maestro scored a hat-trick and also equalled Miroslav Klose's tally to become the joint-highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.

Soon after the match, the official Domino's UK account posted a bold statement on X. The brand simply wrote:

"Messi > Ronaldo"

With that post, Domino's clearly hinted that they believe Lionel Messi is greater than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The brand did not stop there. It also posted:

"debate over"

The statement immediately grabbed attention because the Messi vs Ronaldo debate is one of football's biggest discussions and tends to resurface during every major tournament.

ALSO READ | Cristiano Ronaldo Just Two Goals Away From Historic FIFA World Cup Milestone

However, Domino's has not shared any further explanation regarding the post. Because of that, fans are left guessing whether it was simply a playful reaction to Messi's latest achievement or a serious verdict from the brand.

Fans React To The Post

The post quickly went viral, with football fans flooding the comments section with mixed reactions.

One fan wrote, "Was never a debate anyway ", while another said, "It has never been a debate, just football fans selected a random player to compare him to messi".

However, many Cristiano Ronaldo supporters were not happy with the statement and came out in support of the Portuguese star.

ALSO READ | New Trouble! Things Get Worse For Sri Lanka Player After Heated Spat With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

One user commented, "Because of hattrick that Ronaldo scored in 2018 world cup."

Another user wrote:

"Every time I see him being favoured, my appreciation for Ronaldo and his achievements only grows.

How did Ronaldo endure and achieve all these accomplishments against a fully corrupt system in favor of one person? Something miraculous "

With the FIFA World Cup still in its early stages, it seems the Messi vs Ronaldo debate has once again taken over social media, and even brands are now becoming a part of the conversation.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What prompted Domino's UK to make their social media post?

The post quickly went viral, eliciting mixed reactions from football fans. Some agreed with the statement, while many Cristiano Ronaldo supporters expressed their disapproval and defended the Portuguese star.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Domino's Lionel Messi Hat-Trick FIFA World CUp 2026 Miroslav Klose
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