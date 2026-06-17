Domino's Gives Verdict On Messi vs Ronaldo Debate After Argentina's FIFA World Cup Win

Messi vs Ronaldo: The FIFA World Cup fever is at its peak, and brands are not staying behind fans in following the tournament. Many brands are using the World Cup as an opportunity to connect with audiences and become a part of the football conversation. Sometimes, a simple social media post can become a headline on its own. Something similar happened recently when pizza giant Domino's shared a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Domino's Picks Messi Over Ronaldo

Messi > Ronaldo



debate over June 17, 2026

After Argentina's recent 3-0 win over Algeria, Lionel Messi once again stole the spotlight. The maestro scored a hat-trick and also equalled Miroslav Klose's tally to become the joint-highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history.

Soon after the match, the official Domino's UK account posted a bold statement on X. The brand simply wrote:

"Messi > Ronaldo"

With that post, Domino's clearly hinted that they believe Lionel Messi is greater than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The brand did not stop there. It also posted:

"debate over"

The statement immediately grabbed attention because the Messi vs Ronaldo debate is one of football's biggest discussions and tends to resurface during every major tournament.

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However, Domino's has not shared any further explanation regarding the post. Because of that, fans are left guessing whether it was simply a playful reaction to Messi's latest achievement or a serious verdict from the brand.

Fans React To The Post

The post quickly went viral, with football fans flooding the comments section with mixed reactions.

One fan wrote, "Was never a debate anyway ", while another said, "It has never been a debate, just football fans selected a random player to compare him to messi".

However, many Cristiano Ronaldo supporters were not happy with the statement and came out in support of the Portuguese star.

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One user commented, "Because of hattrick that Ronaldo scored in 2018 world cup."

Another user wrote:

"Every time I see him being favoured, my appreciation for Ronaldo and his achievements only grows.

How did Ronaldo endure and achieve all these accomplishments against a fully corrupt system in favor of one person? Something miraculous "

With the FIFA World Cup still in its early stages, it seems the Messi vs Ronaldo debate has once again taken over social media, and even brands are now becoming a part of the conversation.