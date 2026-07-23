IFFHS Contradicts FIFA's Golden Ball Verdict, Crowns Messi World Cup's Best Player

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IFFHS named Lionel Messi Best World Cup Player overall.

This decision contradicts FIFA's Rodri Golden Ball award.

Messi recorded 8 goals, 4 assists, broke multiple records.

Messi Named IFFHS Best World Cup Player: Lionel Messi missed out on the Golden Ball (which would have been his record third) at the FIFA World Cup. However, the decision has sparked fresh debate after the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) named the Argentina captain its Player of the Tournament. While FIFA handed the Golden Ball to Spain captain Rodri following La Roja's title-winning campaign, the IFFHS believes the numbers tell a different story.

IFFHS Goes Against FIFA's Golden Ball Decision

Messi enjoyed another remarkable World Cup despite Argentina falling 1-0 to Spain after extra time in the final, finishing high in the goal-scoring and assist rankings.

He also guided Argentina to a second consecutive FIFA World Cup final and a third final in the nation's last four tournament appearances.

Read More: Did Argentina Really Turn Their Back On Spain's World Cup Celebrations? Here's What Actually Happened

Despite those achievements, FIFA selected Rodri as the tournament's outstanding player after Spain conceded only one goal on their way to lifting the trophy.

The IFFHS, however, publicly disagreed with that decision, stating on their website:

"The federation's panel, guided entirely by statistical evidence and the integrity of the performance record, arrived at this conclusion with full confidence. Lionel Messi is the IFFHS Best Player — not by sentiment, not by reputation, but by the unimpeachable authority of the data."

Messi finished the competition with 8 goals and 4 assists, ending the tournament as both the second-highest scorer and second-highest assist provider.

Messi's Historic World Cup Records Continue

Messi's 2026 campaign added several more milestones to his already unmatched FIFA World Cup legacy.

He extended his all-time records for assists, goal contributions, successful dribbles, chances created and knockout-stage goal involvements.

The Argentina captain also became the first player in FIFA World Cup history to score against 17 different opponents, further strengthening his extraordinary tournament resume.

Although Argentina narrowly missed out on retaining the trophy, Messi once again proved decisive throughout the competition, leading the Albiceleste deep into the tournament while continuing to rewrite football history.

The IFFHS verdict is unlikely to change FIFA's official record books, but it has added another chapter to the debate surrounding one of the most controversial individual awards of this World Cup.